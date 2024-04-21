Republican Congressman Scorches Far-Right House Members in Fiery Defense of Speaker Mike Johnson

When asked about Johnson's chances of surviving a potential challenge, Gonzales expressed confidence in his colleague, stating, "He will survive. The House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine."

Gonzales, a military veteran, did not hold back in his criticism of certain members of the House, referring to them as "real scumbags."

He specifically called out Rep. Matt Gaetz, accusing him of paying minors for sex at drug parties, and Rep. Bob Good, who endorsed a known neo-Nazi.

Gonzales highlighted the concerning behavior of these individuals, stating, "These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they're walking around with white hoods in the daytime."