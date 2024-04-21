Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Taylor Swift

'We Know a Bit More About What Went On:' Matty Healy's Aunt Responds to Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Lyrics About Fling

matty healy taylor swift
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 21 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matty Healy's family has responded to fan speculation that multiple songs on Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her fling with the 1975 frontman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Debbie Dedes, who is the sister of Healy's mother Denise Welch, told The Daily Mail, "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that," she added. "As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."

Article continues below advertisement
matty healy
Source: MEGA

"Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit," Swift sings on the track "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

Listeners have theorized that TTPD songs including "The Tortured Poets Department," "Guilty as Sin?," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" are about Swift's short-lived relationship with Healy.

"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit / Who the f--- was that guy? /You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like," Swift sings on the track "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

"And I don't even want you back, I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal / And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived?"

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift reignite feud kim kardashian tortured poets department
Source: MEGA

Fans believe several songs are about Swift's fling with Matty Healy.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Healy, who often wears a black suit during performances and has complained that he is "sick to f------ death" of people speculating about his height, briefly dated Swift between May and June 2023.

Swift faced some backlash over the relationship after Healy's comments about pornography and alleged racist jokes about Ice Spice from podcast appearances resurfaced online.

"They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of June.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift cheating joe alwyn
Source: MEGA

Healy and Swift briefly dated between May and June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Since the romance fizzled out, Swift has famously moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, while Healy has begun dating model and Nasty Cherry musician Gabbriette Bechtel.

Swift's new album also addresses her relationships with Kelce and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in addition to her longstanding feud with Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.