'We Know a Bit More About What Went On:' Matty Healy's Aunt Responds to Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Lyrics About Fling
Matty Healy's family has responded to fan speculation that multiple songs on Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her fling with the 1975 frontman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Debbie Dedes, who is the sister of Healy's mother Denise Welch, told The Daily Mail, "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that," she added. "As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."
Listeners have theorized that TTPD songs including "The Tortured Poets Department," "Guilty as Sin?," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" are about Swift's short-lived relationship with Healy.
"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit / Who the f--- was that guy? /You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like," Swift sings on the track "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
"And I don't even want you back, I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal / And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived?"
Healy, who often wears a black suit during performances and has complained that he is "sick to f------ death" of people speculating about his height, briefly dated Swift between May and June 2023.
Swift faced some backlash over the relationship after Healy's comments about pornography and alleged racist jokes about Ice Spice from podcast appearances resurfaced online.
"They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of June.
Since the romance fizzled out, Swift has famously moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, while Healy has begun dating model and Nasty Cherry musician Gabbriette Bechtel.
Swift's new album also addresses her relationships with Kelce and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in addition to her longstanding feud with Kim Kardashian.