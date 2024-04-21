'We Know a Bit More About What Went On:' Matty Healy's Aunt Responds to Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Lyrics About Fling

Matty Healy's family has responded to fan speculation that multiple songs on Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her fling with the 1975 frontman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Debbie Dedes, who is the sister of Healy's mother Denise Welch, told The Daily Mail, "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that," she added. "As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."