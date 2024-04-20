'So Many Wrong Things About This': Taylor Swift Faces Backlash Over 'TTPD' Lyrics About Wanting to Live in the 1830s

"My friends used to play a game where / We would pick a decade / We wished we could live in instead of this / I'd say the 1830s but without all the racists / And getting married off for the highest bid," she sings the track "I Hate It Here."

Taylor Swift is facing backlash over a controversial line about wanting to live in the 1830s on her new album The Tortured Poets Department , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pop star does go on to temper her nostalgia for a bygone era.

"Everyone would look down 'cause it wasn't fun now / Seems like it was never even fun back then," the song's lyrics continue. "Nostalgia is a mind's trick / If I'd been there, I'd hate it / It was freezing in the palace."

Still, many listeners have taken to social media to criticize the sentiment as tone-deaf, pointing out that slavery was still legal and active in the American South in the 1830s.

President Andrew Jackson also signed the Indian Removal Act into law in 1830, leading to the forced displacement of over 60,000 Native Americans known as the Trail of Tears.