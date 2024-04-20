Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

'So Many Wrong Things About This': Taylor Swift Faces Backlash Over 'TTPD' Lyrics About Wanting to Live in the 1830s

taylor swift reignite feud kim kardashian tortured poets department
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 20 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift is facing backlash over a controversial line about wanting to live in the 1830s on her new album The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"My friends used to play a game where / We would pick a decade / We wished we could live in instead of this / I'd say the 1830s but without all the racists / And getting married off for the highest bid," she sings the track "I Hate It Here."

Article continues below advertisement
tortured poets department
Source: MEGA

Swift released her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' on Friday.

The pop star does go on to temper her nostalgia for a bygone era.

"Everyone would look down 'cause it wasn't fun now / Seems like it was never even fun back then," the song's lyrics continue. "Nostalgia is a mind's trick / If I'd been there, I'd hate it / It was freezing in the palace."

Still, many listeners have taken to social media to criticize the sentiment as tone-deaf, pointing out that slavery was still legal and active in the American South in the 1830s.

President Andrew Jackson also signed the Indian Removal Act into law in 1830, leading to the forced displacement of over 60,000 Native Americans known as the Trail of Tears.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"Y'all.. there are so many wrong things about this," one user wrote on X alongside a screenshot of the song's lyrics from Genius.

"There is no way Taylor Swift said she’d like to live in an era where Chattel Slavery was the law of the land and say ‘but without the racists.’ Like it was some casual microaggressions or something. Is this what we’re doing??” another tweeted.

"Pretty astonishing to stipulate that she wants to live in the 1830s, ‘except without the racists,’ and not mention slavery, so slavery still exists but everyone’s chill about it,” someone else added.

"The 1830's without racism is like a book with no pages," someone joked.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift cheating joe alwyn
Source: MEGA

On her new album, Swift sings about wanting to live in "the 1830s but without all the racists."

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s just the fact that not everyone can imagine living in 1830. She knew that sounded bad and that’s why she added 'without the racists' part. This isn’t the first time she’s romanticized non progressive eras in time," one listener wrote.

"To a certain extent I get it like things were extremely simple but 1830's AMERICA WHERE SLAVERY WAS STILL VERY LEGAL WHATS GREAT ABOUT THAT???? That worries me as a black listener and that's why I stepped away."

"Taylor Swift wanting to go back to the 1830s surprised no Black person anywhere,” another added.

“I know I can’t stfu abt Taylor Swift but of all time periods WHY THE 1830s??? The most notable event from the time period is the trail of tears like I cannot wrap my head around it? Is this another one of her dumba-- codes?” a different tweet reads.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift reignite feud kim kardashian tortured poets department
Source: MEGA

Many have criticized the line as tone-deaf.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Other fans, however, defended Swift's lyrics. "It's an interesting commentary on how we sometimes idealize certain eras without fully considering the realities of living in them," one commenter said.

Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, also addresses her past relationships with ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy and reignited her longstanding feud with Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.