'Republicans Must Make a Plan': Donald Trump Encourages Supporters to Vote by Mail Despite Warning Against It for Years

After losing the 2020 election to Biden, the former president falsely claimed the results were rigged against him partly due to mail-in ballots.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during a recent rally, Trump claimed a staggering 82% of the country believes the last presidential election was "rigged" in favor of his Democratic opponent.

"We’re not going to let it happen again. Did you ever notice they want to go after the people that find out where the cheating was — and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, OK? You can’t have a country with that," he continued. "A poll came out, 82% — but they go after the people — they don’t go after the people that rigged the election — they go after the people that looking, they’re looking for the people that rigged the election. And that’s the people they go after."

"They got away with something; they’re never going to get away with it again."