'Republicans Must Make a Plan': Donald Trump Encourages Supporters to Vote by Mail Despite Warning Against It for Years
Former President Donald Trump is now telling his supporters to embrace early voting by mail in the 2024 presidential election despite fighting against it for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump is now taking an all-of-the-above approach when it comes to his rematch against President Joe Biden.
He took to Truth Social to share a post in all-caps that read, "ABSENTEE VOTING, EARLY VOTING, AND ELECTION DAY VOTING ARE ALL GOOD OPTIONS. REPUBLICANS MUST MAKE A PLAN, REGISTER, AND VOTE!"
Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and newly appointed co-chair of the RNC, has also advocated an all-in approach to voting in future elections.
“We have to start encouraging Republican voters to do things like voting early, trust mail-in voting,” she told NBC News last month. “These are ways that we actually can have a big lead as we head into Election Day. And these are things that traditionally Republicans have sort of shied away from.”
The New York businessman turned GOP leader lost the White House and the Senate while failing to retake the House as a result of the 2020 election, and several political commentators believe mail-in voting played a considerable role.
In the 2022 midterms, predictions of a “red wave” fell well short of expectations. Republicans only saw minor wins when it came to the House and failed to see any victory when it came to the Senate, instead losing a seat to the Democrats.
After losing the 2020 election to Biden, the former president falsely claimed the results were rigged against him partly due to mail-in ballots.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during a recent rally, Trump claimed a staggering 82% of the country believes the last presidential election was "rigged" in favor of his Democratic opponent.
"We’re not going to let it happen again. Did you ever notice they want to go after the people that find out where the cheating was — and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, OK? You can’t have a country with that," he continued. "A poll came out, 82% — but they go after the people — they don’t go after the people that rigged the election — they go after the people that looking, they’re looking for the people that rigged the election. And that’s the people they go after."
"They got away with something; they’re never going to get away with it again."