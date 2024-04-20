'Gross Negligence': Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accuses Guardian of 'Depleting' Her Finances
Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter has accused her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey of "gross negligence" as he fights to collect support checks he says he is owed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a combative hearing in divorce court on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports, Hunter claimed that Morrissey has "swooped in and depleted" the former daytime TV host's finances.
"Ms. Morrissey is under a RICO investigation and there is a lot of malfeasance," Williams' ex alleged to the judge, alluding to a recent lawsuit that accused Morrissey and other attorneys of conspiring to "perpetuate a baseless guardianship" over a man who had won $5.5 million in a personal injury claim.
"I have no problem with arbitration. I just want the documents from the finances," he added. While a mediator has said that there is "no more money," Hunter claimed that Williams made half a million dollars for appearing in Lifetime's Where is Wendy Williams?, a controversial documentary that showed the star's disturbing struggles with dementia.
"When we were in mediation, that was when Wendy was in an agreement with Lifetime and getting paid half a million," he said. "There were blatant lies in what she [Morrissey ] has been telling us and we still haven’t seen the bank records and she’s supposed to give us access to the retirement accounts. There has been gross negligence and as far as her being a guardian, I don’t trust this woman."
"They [the guardian and Wendy's council] have not given me a reason for stopping the payments," Hunter continued. If Ms. Morrissey had tried to modify the payments, that would be different."
"I’m not just concerned about the money, but she’s come in and swooped in and depleted the accounts in that time. This has become a real travesty."
Morrissey disputed the claims and denied any knowledge of the RICO case. "I disagree with Mr. Hunter's statements," she said.
- 'Showtime': Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Confident Outside of Court After Her Guardian's $112k Demand
- Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Return $112k 'Overpaid' Divorce Settlements
- REVEALED: Wendy Williams Had 8-Figure Fortune in Bank Before Court-Appointed Guardianship, Source Claims
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hunter, who was married to Williams from November 1999 to January 2020, has repeatedly demanded to see her financial records since a New York court appointed Morrissey as her guardian.
He says that Williams still owes him severance payments based on their divorce settlement agreement, which stopped coming when Wells Fargo took over her bank accounts in 2022.
"I have not received my severance payments since January of 2022, which Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement," he wrote in court documents obtained by obtained by RadarOnline.com in March.
"This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly.
"Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Williams] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order."
Morrissey has maintained that Hunter was actually "overpaid" $112,500 and "unjustly enriched" by Williams' bank account after she stopped hosting The Wendy Williams Show.
“I believe this was largely the result of the fact that the payments had been put on an ‘autopay’ function within her account,” Morrissey said in court documents this week.
Morrissey said the payments went “against the express terms” of their divorce settlement and that under the agreement, if his ex-wife's income was reduced to “less than 2 times her then yearly income (as of Feb. 1, 2020)," his payments would cease.
"She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022," Morrissey wrote. "As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy]."