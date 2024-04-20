'Gross Negligence': Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accuses Guardian of 'Depleting' Her Finances

"Ms. Morrissey is under a RICO investigation and there is a lot of malfeasance," Williams' ex alleged to the judge, alluding to a recent lawsuit that accused Morrissey and other attorneys of conspiring to "perpetuate a baseless guardianship" over a man who had won $5.5 million in a personal injury claim.

"I have no problem with arbitration. I just want the documents from the finances," he added. While a mediator has said that there is "no more money," Hunter claimed that Williams made half a million dollars for appearing in Lifetime's Where is Wendy Williams?, a controversial documentary that showed the star's disturbing struggles with dementia.

"When we were in mediation, that was when Wendy was in an agreement with Lifetime and getting paid half a million," he said. "There were blatant lies in what she [Morrissey ] has been telling us and we still haven’t seen the bank records and she’s supposed to give us access to the retirement accounts. There has been gross negligence and as far as her being a guardian, I don’t trust this woman."