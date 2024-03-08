Your tip
'No Money': Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Demands to See Her Bank Records After Mediation Judge Says She's Broke

Source: MEGA; @therealkevinhunter/Instagram

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is demanding to view the former talk show host's bank records in their divorce case.

Mar. 7 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Former talk show host Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, demanded to see her financial records in newly-revealed divorce filings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hunter has been fighting to see the records since New York court-appointed guardian attorney Sabrina Morrissey came into the picture, citing a past mediation with Williams' counsel and Morrissey in Dec. 2022 when they allegedly "agreed to provide statements to accounts and bank records they claimed to have gotten permission from the New York court to provide."

Source: MEGA

Hunter said Williams' counsel and guardian agreed to provide statements to accounts and bank records in a Dec. 2022 mediation.

Hunter's grievance is regarding severance payments based on his marital settlement agreement, claiming those payments came to a screeching halt earlier that year when Wells Fargo took over her bank accounts.

One source close to the negotiations told The U.S. Sun that during one meeting, the mediator, a former New Jersey judge, told Williams' ex and his team, "The reality is that there is no more money."

The former gossip extraordinaire echoed those claims in a recently aired Lifetime docuseries Where is Wendy Williams?

"I have no money," she said. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

Source: MEGA

According to the divorce filings, Hunter followed up days later when his request never materialized in 2022, firing off an email to the mediator "and copied all parties addressing lack of transparency and bad faith in their lack of candor in mediation."

It wasn't until Feb. 8 2023, "a letter was received from [Wendy's] counsel, stating that the Guardian was only providing bank statements for the months of November and December of 2022."

Kevin claimed the late offer to review two months of her records came with other stipulations that were not previously discussed. "The letter further stated that I could only review the documents in the mediator's office," he noted. "This was not the agreement, the agreement was from all the records from the date of dissolution until current."

Source: herealkevinhunter/Instagram

"I have no money," his ex said in a Lifetime docuseries. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

Nothing had changed by July 2023, despite multiple requests, per the report.

More recently, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Hunter was ordered to turn over a copy of his divorce settlement with the former talk show host as part of his ongoing lawsuit against an insurance company.

Source: MEGA

In a newly filed motion, Williams' ex asked the court for a rehearing to reconsider the order requiring him to turn over his financial records, noting his divorce settlement had nothing to do with the case at hand.

Hunter said if they forced his hand, it could expose private deals he may be part of and reveal information about third parties not associated with the case.

