'No Money': Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Demands to See Her Bank Records After Mediation Judge Says She's Broke

Hunter's grievance is regarding severance payments based on his marital settlement agreement, claiming those payments came to a screeching halt earlier that year when Wells Fargo took over her bank accounts.

One source close to the negotiations told The U.S. Sun that during one meeting, the mediator, a former New Jersey judge, told Williams' ex and his team, "The reality is that there is no more money."

The former gossip extraordinaire echoed those claims in a recently aired Lifetime docuseries Where is Wendy Williams?

"I have no money," she said. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."