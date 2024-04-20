'They've Been Here for a Long Time': Tucker Carlson Says UFOs are Piloted by 'Spiritual Entities' and Come From the Ocean

Carlson told Rogan that he thinks UAPs are "spiritual entities" who have inhabited Earth for as long as humanity itself.

"There's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground," Carlson told Rogan's listeners during the three-hour discussion between the two. "They've been here for a long time."

'They're from here, and they've been here for thousands of years. Whatever they are,' the conservative anchor reiterated.

He explained that by "supernatural," he meant that the beings were "above the observable nature" and that he doesn't believe they "behave according to the laws of science."

"With that fact set," Carlson put it rhetorically, "What do you conclude?"