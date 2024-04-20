'They've Been Here for a Long Time': Tucker Carlson Says UFOs are Piloted by 'Spiritual Entities' and Come From the Ocean
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he theorized that UFOs and their pilots might not be 'extra-terrestrials' from a distant planet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson told Rogan that he thinks UAPs are "spiritual entities" who have inhabited Earth for as long as humanity itself.
"There's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground," Carlson told Rogan's listeners during the three-hour discussion between the two. "They've been here for a long time."
'They're from here, and they've been here for thousands of years. Whatever they are,' the conservative anchor reiterated.
He explained that by "supernatural," he meant that the beings were "above the observable nature" and that he doesn't believe they "behave according to the laws of science."
"With that fact set," Carlson put it rhetorically, "What do you conclude?"
Earlier this year, Rogan commented on Carlson's previous comparisons to UFOs and biblical visitations — A theory that has been brought up since the early 20th Century.
"It's a f------ freaky argument. That's one of the weirdest arguments about the UFO thing. That we are some kind of containers of souls, and what this planet is for is for these beings to mine souls here," Rogan told his listeners. "I don't understand what the argument is."
The ex-Fox News host's theories echo that of Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison and his fellow GOP legislator Tim Burchett, who both recently compared UFOs to Biblical entities.
"The first chapter of Ezekiel is pretty clear of a UFO sighting," Rep. Burchett told reporters in January of 2023, ahead of his push to bring UFO whistleblowers to testify before Congress last summer.
"Whenever I use the term 'angels,'" added Rep. Burlison, who has been privy to classified briefings on UFOs, "to me, it's synonymous with an extradimensional being."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Pentagon has released over 1,500 pages of previously classified documents about a secret government UFO program.
The documents included a wide range of info never before known to the general public, which included records of several different flying crafts officially labeled as "UFOs" and even reports on research conducted into the biological effects of UFO sightings on humans.
In2022, the U.S. government admitted to over 100 unidentifiable flying objects without committing to giving them the title of "UFOs" — but videos of unexplained UFO sightings by U.S. military personnel, investigated by AATIP, have also been slowly leaking out since 2017.