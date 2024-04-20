'You're a Genocide Supporter': Chelsea Handler's Virginia Show Interrupted by Pro-Palestine Protesters, One Arrested

Several attendees were removed from the venue for disrupting the show, and ABC 8 News WRIC Richmond reports that one person was arrested.

Chelsea Handler 's comedy show at Richmond, Virginia's Altria Theater on Friday night was interrupted multiple times by pro-Palestinian protesters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Several attendees were removed from the venue for disrupting the show.

"Palestinian babies — you're a genocide supporter!" one woman can be heard shouting at Handler in video footage from the event posted on social media.

"Oh honey, please. This is not what this night is for. Can you please remove her?" Handler said after one interruption. "Let's just wait until she goes out or loses her voice. I'm so sorry you guys," she added at another point.

"You guys should be this angry about genocide, not people standing up," another activist said after facing boos from the crowd. "Be angry about genocide and people dying. Children are dying with our tax dollars."

"Good, they should die," an audience member replied.