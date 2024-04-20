Donald Trump Supporter Says Vladimir Putin Invading Ukraine and Killing Thousands of People is 'Fine'

One woman Hillyard interviewed wore a Trump mugshot T-shirt that read “Not Guilty” and told the reporter, “I think that people are just ridiculous that they think that Putin’s just such this enemy. He isn’t doing anything, he just wants back what was his.”

Hillyard reiterated that Putin and the Russians "invaded Ukraine, killing thousands of people,” and she responded by saying, "That's fine ... That's fine with me."

Hillyard spoke to another Trump supporter and asked, "You’re a veteran yourself. Does it concern you at all that Russian aggression could move even beyond Ukraine?"

"I don’t think Putin’s a problem, I think [Volodymyr] Zelensky’s the problem," the man said. "This administration’s trying to start a war with Russia. Putin’s not our enemy."