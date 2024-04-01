Legal Warfare: MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Scores Small Victory in Ret. General Michael Flynn's Defamation Lawsuit

MSNBC and TV talker Nicolle Wallace convinced a federal judge to move the bombshell lawsuit filed by former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wallace and Andrew Weissmann, a legal analyst for the network, were sued by Flynn after they accused the retired general of allegedly playing a role in the January 6 insurrection and lying to the FBI during the Russian election interference investigation in a 2023 podcast show.

According to court obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wallace and Weissmann, argued that Flynn filed the lawsuit in his home state of Florida which doesn’t have jurisdiction over the case since the podcast was broadcast from New York City.