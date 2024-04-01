Your tip
Legal Warfare: MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Scores Small Victory in Ret. General Michael Flynn's Defamation Lawsuit

nicolle wallace wants ret general michael flynns defamation lawsuit tossed pp
Source: MSNBC;mega
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

MSNBC and TV talker Nicolle Wallace convinced a federal judge to move the bombshell lawsuit filed by former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wallace and Andrew Weissmann, a legal analyst for the network, were sued by Flynn after they accused the retired general of allegedly playing a role in the January 6 insurrection and lying to the FBI during the Russian election interference investigation in a 2023 podcast show.

According to court obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wallace and Weissmann, argued that Flynn filed the lawsuit in his home state of Florida which doesn’t have jurisdiction over the case since the podcast was broadcast from New York City.

nicole wallace nbc lloyd bishop
Source: NBC

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was sued by retired Lt. General Michael Flynn.

“This Court does not have jurisdiction over Wallace and Weissmann or venue over Plaintiff’s claims, and this action belongs in New York in any event,” the motion to dismiss stated.

“Individual Defendants live and work in New York. They have no substantial connections to Florida. They recorded a podcast in New York for MSNBC, which is also headquartered in New York. They did not conduct any activities in Florida that gave rise to the underlying causes of action. The challenged statements relate to Plaintiff’s conduct in Washington, D.C.

“In sum, the State of Florida has nothing to do with [Flynn’s] claims,” the court documents stated.

trump advisor michael flynn blame jews deportation concentration camps jpg
Source: MEGA

The former National Security Advisor claims he was defamed in a 2023 podcast.

Flynn filed a 13-page federal lawsuit in Tampa just one month after Wallace and Weissmann, former prosecutor and top deputy to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, allegedly bad-mouthed him during the podcast titled: “Prosecuting Donald Trump.”

“These are insidious lies,” Flynn declared in the lawsuit. “Defendants were aware these statements were false but still chose to smear General Flynn to advance their careers as partisan political pundits.”

The lawsuit also claimed the talking heads “publicly impugned General Flynn’s reputation, using his platform on MSNBC, along with political pundit Defendant Nicolle Wallace, to claim that General Flynn plotted an insurrection and that he in fact was guilty of the bogus charge of lying to the FBI.”

trump advisor michael flynn blame jews deportation concentration campsjpg
Source: MEGA

Flynn accused Wallace and Andrew Weissmann of defamation.

The lawsuit argued Flynn was not involved in the insurrection and he’s never been criminally charged. What’s more, the lawsuit skewered Weissmann claiming he “was aware of the exculpatory evidence, initially withheld from the FBI, showing Flynn was innocent of the criminal charges were eventually dismissed by the Department of Justice, the court documents showed.

“Defendants chose to smear General Flynn because of partisan animus and General Flynn’s prior affiliation with President Trump,” the lawsuit charged.

donald trump attack hush money judge daughter by name gag order
Source: MEGA

Wallace and Weissmann accused Flynn of allegedly playing a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection to help Donald Trump.

Late last month, the judge presiding over the case granted Wallace and MSNBC's motion to move the case to New York court.

