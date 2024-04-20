Your tip
Mariah Carey Preparing to Revamp Body After Drastic 50 Pound Weight Loss: Report

Mariah Carey is reportedly considering breast implants after dropping 50 pounds.

Apr. 20 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Songbird Mariah Carey is reportedly gearing up for a body revamp after losing weight and dropping several cup sizes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, insiders claim Mariah's 50-pound weight loss has sent the singer into a tizzy over her shrunken chest size.

Mariah recently slimmed down to 135 pounds.

The notorious diva is said to be pitching fits over her sagging assets — and plastic surgeons keep delaying her alleged demands for an instant lift.

"Mariah is really happy about slimming down to 135 pounds, but she's got a new complaint about her body — she's convinced her boobs are too small and saggy," a source dished to the National Enquirer.

Sources claimed the singer is 'convinced' her chest is 'too small and saggy' after losing 50 pounds.

"Now she's saying she wants to get implants," the insider added.

The Touch My Body singer, 55, previously had a breast reduction to ease her crippling back pain. But now, sources reveal she's sorely missing her larger chest.

Insiders said Mariah is happy with her smaller waist and thighs, but now thinks she needs a boob job.

"She used to complain about her breasts causing back pain, but now they're much too small," the tipster blabbed.

"She's saying she wants to ramp up her sex appeal with a boob job. She loves her smaller waist and trimmer thighs but feels lost without that F cup."

Mariah is a notorious yo-yo dieter, but insiders claim she's vowed the only pounds she's going to pack back on this time around will be in her bust!

"She's hit her goal weight and she's sticking to it, so there's no reason not to get some work done on her chest," the insider confided. "While waiting for an appointment with a cosmetic surgeon, she's trying to boost them up with padding."

The source noted Mariah is "looking forward" to being busty once again.

Mariah is reportedly wearing padded bras while she waits for an appointment with a cosmetic surgeon.

"In Mariah's way of thinking, she's an unfinished work of art without the extreme buxomness," the tipster added.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mariah's reps for comment.

This isn't the first time Mariah's obsessed over the size and shape of her bosom.

As this outlet exclusively reported, the We Belong Together singer considered going under the knife last year after seeing photos of herself out and about in France.

"Mariah has been obsessing about her boobs," and insider claimed. "It really sucks because her body is otherwise in great shape — and her sex life is white hot."

"She's been taking great care of herself and lost weight. Now there's this headache of how to fix this," the source continued. "It feels like she can't win."

Those close to Mariah revealed she was considering surgical options. "Right now, it's about finding a doctor who she trusts," the source noted. "She's got her heart set on fixing this. She wants to wear low-cut tops without worrying about it."

