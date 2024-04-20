Margot Robbie Warns Friends to Keep Shakira Away From Her After Singer Slams 'Barbie' as 'Emasculating': Report

A sensational report claims the Australian beauty is telling people to keep the singer away from her — or else!

Actress Margot Robbie is normally mild-mannered, but Shakira' s recent Barbie zingers are reportedly getting under her skin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Margot's wrath comes after the Colombian hitmaker, 47, trashed the Oscar-nominated movie and said her sons —Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9 — "felt it was a little emasculating."

And the Hips Don't Lie songbird didn't stop there!

"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," Shakira added. "I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other!"