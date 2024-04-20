Margot Robbie Warns Friends to Keep Shakira Away From Her After Singer Slams 'Barbie' as 'Emasculating': Report
Actress Margot Robbie is normally mild-mannered, but Shakira's recent Barbie zingers are reportedly getting under her skin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational report claims the Australian beauty is telling people to keep the singer away from her — or else!
Margot's wrath comes after the Colombian hitmaker, 47, trashed the Oscar-nominated movie and said her sons —Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9 — "felt it was a little emasculating."
And the Hips Don't Lie songbird didn't stop there!
"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," Shakira added. "I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other!"
The comments have not gone unnoticed by Margot, 33, who starred in the hit flick — and produced it, too!
"Margot doesn't appreciate the nasty things Shakira said about the film," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "She worked very hard on it and is proud of all the attention it received."
"Margot can try to cast it aside as jealousy, but it still stings," the insider continued. "The two have some mutual friends. Margot's warning them she'd better not run into Shakira or she'll give her a piece of her mind!"
According to the tipster, Margot allegedly thinks Shakira has been "brainwashed by the patriarchy" — and is making things personal!
The insider claimed Margot isn't the only one holding a grudge!
"Shakira is not a fan of Margot and thinks she's totally overrated," the tipster revealed. "She just doesn't get the hype and hasn't been shy about telling people. Obviously, the movie touched a real nerve!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Margot and Shakira's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com reported, Shakira came under fire after she let her feelings about Barbie fly free in an interview with Allure.
"My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women," the singer told the outlet.
On X, fans expressed their disappoint in Shakira for her comments on the widely-beloved movie.
One user wrote, "I'm disappointed in this take, Shakira," and another chimed in, "women don't owe femininity to anyone, not even themselves... what an awful take. disappointing."
A third slammed the singer, "No one is buying her album so she needed attention."