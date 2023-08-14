REVEALED: Margot Robbie's 8-Figure 'Barbie' Payday For $1 Billion Box Office Smash

Three individuals with knowledge of the substantial deal said director and co-writer Greta Gerwig will also be paid handsomely for her contributions, Variety reported on Monday.

Barbie continues to shatter records, nabbing a place as the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

The PG-13 flick also took the crown from another beloved sequel — Frozen II — as the highest-grossing film ever from a female director.