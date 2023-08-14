REVEALED: Margot Robbie's 8-Figure 'Barbie' Payday For $1 Billion Box Office Smash
Margot Robbie will be able to afford a splashy new Barbie dream house after getting a massive eight-figure payday for her role in the box office mega hit.
RadarOnline.com has learned the actress, who starred in and produced the film which amassed $1.18 billion globally, is set to receive $50 million in salary and box office bonuses.
Three individuals with knowledge of the substantial deal said director and co-writer Greta Gerwig will also be paid handsomely for her contributions, Variety reported on Monday.
Barbie continues to shatter records, nabbing a place as the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.
The PG-13 flick also took the crown from another beloved sequel — Frozen II — as the highest-grossing film ever from a female director.
Margot's net worth is claimed to be $40 million as of 2023, meaning this paycheck would more than double her earnings.
It was previously reported that Robbie and her costar Ryan Gosling, who brought his own "Kenergy" to the movie, were both paid $12.5 million for their roles.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Robbie for comment.
The Wolf of Wall Street star revealed that landing her role seemed to be fated after bringing her dream to life. "It wasn't that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that," she told Vogue. "This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn't even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project."
Robbie produced the project through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, founded alongside now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and pals Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.
After getting a glimpse at the film's script, Robbie said they both looked at each other in shock and awe. Robbie finished reading, "I think the first thing I said to Tom was, 'This is so genius. It is such a shame that we're never going to be able to make this movie.'"
Once they got the green light, it began yet another consideration process for the film team.
"We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has," Robbie explained about their vision. "But we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren't fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren't just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that."