Johnny Depp Set For 'Pirates' Return? Margot Robbie Reveals Disney Nixed Female-Led Spin-Off

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just kind of a different story — which we thought would've been really cool," Robbie told Vanity Fair.

"But I guess they don't want to do it," The Wolf of Wall Street actress dished.

After Robbie revealed Disney pulled the rug out from under her film, fans have started to speculate that the studio may be extending an olive branch to Depp, who helped the studio pull in over $2 billion before his personal drama took over his career.