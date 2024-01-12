Margot Robbie Insures Her Famous 'Barbie' Feet, Treats Her Toes to Extravagant Care Routine: Report

Actress Margot Robbie stepped in the right direction with the billion-dollar box office smash Barbie — and according to a sensational report, insiders claim the Australian beauty is spending a pretty penny to pamper her feet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robbie stepped into the iconic role quite literally with a now-famous close-up shot of her perfectly arched feet and Barbie high heel shoes, both that looked like they came straight out of a Mattel box.