Margot Robbie Insures Her Famous 'Barbie' Feet, Treats Her Toes to Extravagant Care Routine: Report
Actress Margot Robbie stepped in the right direction with the billion-dollar box office smash Barbie — and according to a sensational report, insiders claim the Australian beauty is spending a pretty penny to pamper her feet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robbie stepped into the iconic role quite literally with a now-famous close-up shot of her perfectly arched feet and Barbie high heel shoes, both that looked like they came straight out of a Mattel box.
Now, sources say Robbie has taken to pampering her tootsies that were a highlight of the film's trailer and legendary Barbieland scene.
"Every day is a ritual — elaborate foot baths, foot wraps, massages, reflexology, scrubs, oils and lotions," a source told the National Enquirer. "She spends thousands!"
Allegedly her doting fans can't get enough of the real-life Barbie feet either.
"Her fans are obsessing over her feet and can't get enough of her perfect arches and toes," the insider continued. "Word is she's even insured them for tens of millions. Lots of celebs insure their body parts — and Margot's no exception."
According to the report, entertainment insiders said Pretty Woman's Julia Roberts protects her dazzling smile with a $30 million policy, Jennifer Lopez's booty is backed by a $27 million and pop star Taylor Swift insures her long legs for $40 million!
The spy squealed Robbie's contract includes a clause about care for her dainty feet because the "prettiest feet in show business" require a lot of maintenance!
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robbie's reps for comment.
The adorable Aussie's feet gave fans a kick when the film's trailer went viral on social media, with fans focusing on her perfect arches.
Robbie admitted she was genuinely "flattered" to learn people were "excited" about her doll-like feet and gushed, "I think that's lovely."
After commotion on whether or not the perfect arches were really her feet, Robbie shut down rumors and explained the creative process in an interview with TIME back in June.
"I really don’t like it when someone else does my hands or feet in an insert shot," Robbie said while noting the use of models' limbs in cinema for close-up shots.
Robbie explained there was no magic to the viral shot of her feet stepping out of a hot pink heel. In total, they were able to capture the moment in just eight takes while she balanced on a rod out of frame, careful to keep the same arch of her foot throughout the scene.