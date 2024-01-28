WATCH: Protesters Forcefully Unmasked and Removed from Trump Rally in Las Vegas

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, supporters in the crowd swiftly responded to the protesters' actions. They grabbed the man and woman and pushed them towards the exit while the rest of the crowd chanted, "USA! USA! USA!"

The protesters attempted to voice their opposition to Trump, but their voices were drowned out by the rally crowd.

Moreover, as the protesters were being escorted out, multiple rally attendees tried to pull their masks down. One individual successfully pulled down the male protester's mask before he was forced out of the rally.

Several videos and images capturing the incident have emerged, providing a visual representation of the event.