WATCH: Protesters Forcefully Unmasked and Removed from Trump Rally in Las Vegas
In a recent rally held by former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, protesters were forcefully grabbed, unmasked, and removed from the event by supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred after Trump took the stage and two protesters with bandannas covering their faces began shouting at the Republican frontrunner.
According to the Reno Gazette Journal, supporters in the crowd swiftly responded to the protesters' actions. They grabbed the man and woman and pushed them towards the exit while the rest of the crowd chanted, "USA! USA! USA!"
The protesters attempted to voice their opposition to Trump, but their voices were drowned out by the rally crowd.
Moreover, as the protesters were being escorted out, multiple rally attendees tried to pull their masks down. One individual successfully pulled down the male protester's mask before he was forced out of the rally.
Several videos and images capturing the incident have emerged, providing a visual representation of the event.
The former president spoke less than 24 hours after a jury ruled against him in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit.
The award, coupled with a $5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict last year from another jury in a case brought by Carroll, raised to $88.3 million what Trump must pay her.
Trump has continued to call the case a sham and denied any wrongdoing ever happened.
This is not the first time such confrontations have occurred at Trump rallies.
In the past, protesters have faced violent threats and physical attacks at GOP rallies, sometimes encouraged by Trump himself from the stage.
While Trump briefly paused his remarks during the incident, he did not directly address the protesters. He continued with his speech, boasting about his victory in Iowa.
During the rally in Las Vegas, Trump commended Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his stance against Joe Biden's administration's attempt to remove razor wire in a popular corridor for migrants illegally entering the U.S., escalating tensions over immigration.
Trump praised Texas for taking measures to deter migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, stating that the state should receive "full support."
The Supreme Court recently cleared the way for U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut or remove the sharp metal barrier, to which Abbott responded by restricting their actions.
Attendees at the rally echoed Trump's sentiments, with one voter praising Texas for defying the Biden administration on immigration.
Trump's campaign in Nevada has been relatively unopposed, as the state GOP decided to award delegates in a party-run caucus instead of a state-run primary. This decision, pushed by Trump's allies, has caused confusion among voters who are receiving mail ballots without Trump's name on them.