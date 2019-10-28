‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Arrested For Assault After Drunken Club Fight Video shows the actor putting someone in a headlock outside the venue.

Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki was arrested this weekend after getting in a drunken fight outside of a Texas nightclub.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the star was caught on video putting someone in a headlock outside of the Stereotype club in Austin — a music-centric establishment at which he is a regular. In the clip, he is also seen talking to police.

Padalecki, 37, was arrested early morning on Sunday, October 27. He is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after he struck both a bartender and the general manager of the club in the face, according to reports.

His bond is set at $15,000, and it’s unclear if he has been bailed out.