Pentagon Whistleblower Testifies to Congress That 'Nonhuman' Biologics Were Recovered From UFO Crash

A witness testified during at the Congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) that "nonhuman biologics" were recovered from a crashed unidentified flying object (UFO), RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch was called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on National Intelligence in regard to his experience and knowledge of the government's programs on UAPs.

The hearing centered on an alleged secret program ran by the U.S. government to recover downed UFOs.