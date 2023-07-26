Pentagon Whistleblower Testifies to Congress That 'Nonhuman' Biologics Were Recovered From UFO Crash
A witness testified during at the Congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) that "nonhuman biologics" were recovered from a crashed unidentified flying object (UFO), RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch was called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on National Intelligence in regard to his experience and knowledge of the government's programs on UAPs.
The hearing centered on an alleged secret program ran by the U.S. government to recover downed UFOs.
On the topic of the U.S. government being in possession of a crashed aircraft, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace questioned Grusch if biological evidence had been recovered.
"If you believe we have crashed craft as stated earlier, do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?" Mace asked the witness.
Grusch responded by telling the congresswoman by confirming that "biologics came with some of these recoveries."
Mace continued to press the witness on the "biologics" origins.
"Were they human or nonhuman biologics?" Mace asked on the record.
"Nonhuman," Grusch said under oath. "And that was the assessment of people who had direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the project."
Mace continued her line of questioning by asking how the "nonhuman" biologics were documented and if any evidence — photo, video or eyewitness accounts — existed to support Grusch's claims.
The witness told Mace he could show her "the specific documentation" after the meeting, to which Mace mumbled "gotcha" under her breath.
Grusch's testimony came two months after he came forward and accused the Pentagon of covering up the program and its findings.
Grusch's claims and the congressional hearing followed an Italian researcher's claims that he had "evidence" that proved an aircraft crashed in Italy in 1933 and was recovered by the U.S. government.
Roberto Pinotti claimed that after the aircraft went down, dictator Benito Mussolini ordered the formation of a top-secret agency to recover and analyze the craft.
The researcher accused U.S. military troops of capturing the craft at the end of World War II and had the UFO sent back to the United States.
Pinotti claimed he was sent an anonymous package with handwritten notes and drawings from the relative of a former employee who worked in Mussolini's secret UFO agency.