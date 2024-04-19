Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Slammed After Singer Hints He Cheated on 'TTPD'
Taylor Swift fans slammed her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after cryptic lyrics on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, hinted at alleged infidelity while they were dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The album sent the internet into a frenzy with Swifties analyzing each new track — and trashed Alwyn, 33, in the process.
Swift, 34, debuted her highly-anticipated 11th studio album at midnight EST — and shortly after at 2 AM, the Grammy-winner surprised fans with a double album and released 15 more tracks.
Several songs reference infidelity and Swifties are convinced the Anti-Hero singer confirmed cheating rumors that swirled after their shocking 2023 split with Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. At the time, Alwyn was accused of being unfaithful with a co-star.
On X, one user wrote, "The number of references to Joe cheating... #TaylorSwift," and second chimed in, "Cheating on Taylor Swift??? Are you actually dumb Joe??? #TSTTPD."
"Imagine cheating on a beautiful woman like Taylor Swift," wrote another. A fourth user echoed the remarks, "Imagine cheating on THE Taylor Swift omg I'm furious."
Others referenced lyrics in specific songs, including Fortnight, in which Swift sings, "My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him."
"What did you do Joe Alywn?" commented on X user, who noted the lyrics.
In one song, The Black Dog, which was released at 2 AM, Swift writes, "And your location, you forgot to turn it off / And so I watch as you walkInto some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart /You forgot to turn it off / And it hits me."
The chorus continues to hint at cheating, "I just don't understand how you don't miss me / In The Black Dog, when someone plays "The Starting Line"/ And you jump up, but she's too young to know this song / That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming / Old habits die screaming."
Swifties theorized that The Black Dog is a reference to a real London pub, where Alwyn is from.
While Swifties slammed the singer's former longtime boyfriend, others insisted several songs were actually about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who she briefly dated following her split from Alwyn.
In The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Swift sings about her beau wearing a "Jehovah's Witness suit," which fans took as a dig to Healy, who's known to wear a black and white suit at concerts.