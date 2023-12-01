Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Enough is Enough': Taylor Swift Denies 'Insane' Rumor She Married Joe Alwyn Before Couple's Shocking Split

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has denied rumors that she secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn before the couple’s shocking split.

Dec. 1 2023, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift has denied rumors that she secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn before the couple’s shocking split earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.

The latest development comes shortly after DeuxMoi, a popular celebrity gossip account on Instagram, claimed that the Folklore singer and Conversations with Friends actor wed in “either 2020 or 2021” but the marriage was “never” made legal.

Source: MEGA

An anonymous DeuxMoi user claimed that Swift and Alwyn wed in “either 2020 or 2021” but the marriage was “never” made legal.

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” the anonymous individual claimed this week. “It was NEVER made legal.”

“I will die on this hill,” the user continued. “Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a s--- what she does! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!”

Tree Paine, the Anti-Hero singer’s longtime publicist, quickly dismissed the DeuxMoi rumor about Swift and Alwyn’s “marriage.”

Paine called the claims “fabricated lies” and said it was an “insane thing to post.”

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Swift’s publicist tweeted on Thursday night. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

“This is an insane thing to post,” Paine continued. “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

While DeuxMoi later apologized to Swift over the marriage rumor controversy, the Instagram account also trashed the singer’s publicist for her “choice of words” regarding “pain and trauma.”

“Well I make zero dollars from lying…can publicists say the same,” DeuxMoi wrote.

Source: MEGA

Swift started dating The 1975's Matt Healy shortly after her split from Alwyn, although that relationship only lasted two months.

“Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,” the celebrity gossip account added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, started dating in secret in late 2016.

The couple then broke up earlier this year after six years of dating.

“The relationship had just run its course,” a source close to Swift and Alwyn confirmed in April. “It's why he hasn't been spotted at any shows."

Source: MEGA

Swift was most recently linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was then linked to The 1975’s Matt Healy in May, although the pair ultimately broke up one month later.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a Swift insider said on June 5. "They are no longer romantically involved."

The Love Song superstar was most recently linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the pair made their relationship official in October.

Swift has been spotted attending the NFL star’s games, while Kelce reportedly attended several shows on the singer’s current Eras Tour.

"It's quickly turning more serious,” an insider close to Swift and Kelce said in November regarding their relationship. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

