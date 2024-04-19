Bob Menendez' Wife Can't Cover Legal Expenses and Expects Prison Time in Bribery, Corruption Case: Report

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's wife is reportedly struggling to stay afloat amid a rash of legal and financial struggles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nadine Arslanian, 57, was indicted along with her politician husband on bribery and corruption charges after allegedly trading political favors for money and luxury goods including gold bars and a Mercedes convertible.

She faces up to 45 years behind bars if convicted in the trial, which is set to begin in July.