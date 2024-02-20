Sen. Bob Menendez Accused of Flaunting Cash-filled Safe to Married Ex-Lover 15 Years Before FBI Raid
An explosive dossier accused embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez of flaunting a cash-filled safe to his married lover a whopping 15 years before the FBI raided his home and found a treasure trove of items, including gold bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are accused of accepting bribes from three businessmen in exchange for the Democrat senator to use his political power to protect and enrich the trio and the Egyptian government.
According to the Post, the dossier claimed Menendez's lover boasted to her friends about the senator having "bundles of cash" stashed away in "hidden places" back in 2007.
Menendez's extramarital affair with Cecilia Reynolds was exposed in 2013. The then-married Reynolds worked as a church secretary and met the senator when she worked at a small Spanish-language newspaper in New Jersey.
The document also alleged Menendez bragged about receiving "kickbacks from contractors and influence-seeking people" while involved in the affair, in which he took nude photographs of his lover and had intercourse on a private plane and bed he claimed were once used by President John F. Kennedy.
The senator and his second wife were previously indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year after an FBI raid at their New Jersey home.
- Sen. Bob Menendez's Wife Nadine Claims Gold Bars in FBI Raid Were Inherited From Her Late Mother
- Indicted Senator Bob Menendez Claims $480K in Cash Found Stuffed in Clothes at His NJ Home During Raid Was 'Lawful Income' Kept for 'Emergencies'
- More Charges: Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Accused of Acting as Egyptian Agents in New Superseding Indictment
The raid uncovered nearly $500,000 in cash stuffed in clothes, a "James Bond" phone, and gold bars, which were found to have the same serial numbers as those previously reported stolen by alleged co-conspirator Fred Daibes, a New Jersey real estate developer.
Prosecutors alleged the couple used the "007" cell phone to communicate with co-conspirators.
Menendez told staffers and a jeweler that the gold bars were inherited from his late mother-in-law, which prosecutors branded a "false cover story."
In addition to items found during the raid, new documents filed last week alleged the senator and his wife were given a $35,000 engagement ring as a bribe from alleged co-conspirator Wael Hana, an Egyptian businessman. Prosecutors claimed the alleged deal with Hana fell apart when the ring was appraised at $12,000.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Menendez and his wife previously attempted to explain away the $480,000 in cash found at their home as "lawful income" that was kept for "emergencies." The senator claimed he withdrew the funds because of "the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba."
Menendez, his wife, and the three businessmen plead not guilty to their charges.