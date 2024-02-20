Sen. Bob Menendez Accused of Flaunting Cash-filled Safe to Married Ex-Lover 15 Years Before FBI Raid

An explosive dossier accused embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez of flaunting a cash-filled safe to his married lover a whopping 15 years before the FBI raided his home and found a treasure trove of items, including gold bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are accused of accepting bribes from three businessmen in exchange for the Democrat senator to use his political power to protect and enrich the trio and the Egyptian government.