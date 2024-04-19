Idaho Murder Victim's Family Trashes Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Stargazing Alibi: 'Taken Over a Year for This to Come Out'
The grieving family of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves came out swinging against suspect Bryan Koberger's newly submitted alibi that he was on a late-night drive "to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars" on the night of the quadruple murders, claiming it's not an alibi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We also believe that if this alibi had any weight it would have been submitted months ago," Goncalves' family said.
Kohberger, a former Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University, was charged with the slayings weeks after Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Two additional roommates were home that night but were not harmed and determined not to have any involvement.
As we previously reported, Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and "stood silent" at his arraignment, resulting in a not-guilty plea.
In the new filing, Kohberger's attorney said a cellphone data expert would testify that her client's "mobile device did not travel" where the four students were that fateful night.
However, Kohberger's stargazing alibi is in "direct conflict" with the arrest affidavit, according to the family of Goncalves, which noted that his device was turned off between 2:47 AM and 4:48 AM. Investigators believe the murders took place between about 4:15 and 4:30 that morning.
"So if the Defendant was driving around and there is cell phone information that he was in a different place it would be either before or after the times of the murders. Hence not really an alibi," the family shared in a statement.
- Idaho College Murders: Bryan Kohberger Scores Small Victory in Court, Hearing to Be Held Behind Closed Doors
- University of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Say 'Evidence' Proves She Tried Escaping Killer's Clutches But Was 'Trapped' by Best Friend's Body
- 'Chilling Effect': Bryan Kohberger Prosecutors Demand Cameras Be Barred From Upcoming Trial, Claim Witnesses Are Being Threatened
"We have been waiting on this information for months and it has finally arrived. It is so hard not knowing anything about the case and you find you have to cling to dates, motions and hearings in order to figure out anything," her loved ones added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Now, with the suspected killer's revised alibi submitted, they "feel even more confident" in the prosecution to get justice for their daughter and the other victims of this tragic crime.
"The Defense's claim is that the Defendant was driving late at night hiking/running and stargazing," said Goncalves' family. "We are not sure why it has taken over a year for this to come out as those don't seem to be complicated activities."