Idaho Murder Victim's Family Trashes Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Stargazing Alibi: 'Taken Over a Year for This to Come Out'

In the new filing, Kohberger's attorney said a cellphone data expert would testify that her client's "mobile device did not travel" where the four students were that fateful night.

However, Kohberger's stargazing alibi is in "direct conflict" with the arrest affidavit, according to the family of Goncalves, which noted that his device was turned off between 2:47 AM and 4:48 AM. Investigators believe the murders took place between about 4:15 and 4:30 that morning.

"So if the Defendant was driving around and there is cell phone information that he was in a different place it would be either before or after the times of the murders. Hence not really an alibi," the family shared in a statement.