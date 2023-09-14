University of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Say 'Evidence' Proves She Tried Escaping Killer's Clutches But Was 'Trapped' by Best Friend's Body

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, who was murdered in November 2022 along with three other University of Idaho students, claimed they have "evidence" that leads them to believe their daughter tried to escape but was trapped by her slain friend's body, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kaylee, 21, was found deceased in the same room as her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21. The childhood pals, their roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally stabbed in the same Moscow, Idaho, off-campus house.