University of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Say 'Evidence' Proves She Tried Escaping Killer's Clutches But Was 'Trapped' by Best Friend's Body
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, who was murdered in November 2022 along with three other University of Idaho students, claimed they have "evidence" that leads them to believe their daughter tried to escape but was trapped by her slain friend's body, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kaylee, 21, was found deceased in the same room as her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21. The childhood pals, their roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were fatally stabbed in the same Moscow, Idaho, off-campus house.
Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, claimed to have "evidence" that his daughter "tried to get out of the situation" before she was killed.
The grieving dad claimed the layout of the home prevented her from fleeing the horrifying attack — adding he believes she was "trapped" by the body of her best friend.
Steve explained his theory to 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant during an interview for the upcoming CBS News special, The Night of the Idaho Murders.
"There's evidence to show that she awakened and tried to get out of that situation, [but] she was assaulted and stabbed," Steve told Van Sant while noting, "the bed was up against the wall. The headboard was touching the wall and the left side of the bed was touching the wall."
"We believe that Maddie was on the outside and Kaylee was on the inside," Steve continued. "The way the bed was set up… [Kaylee] was trapped."
After discussing the potential logistics of the gruesome attack, Kaylee's mother, Kristi, said she believed the killer's original plan "went awry." Kristin added that she thought the murderer only "intended to kill one and killed four."
The grieving parents' theories followed news that murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, which pushed the case back for at least another year — and meant the victims' families would have to wait longer for answers.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. His legal team maintained the allegations against him were false. Kohberger refused to provide a plea, which forced the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
Prosecutors have fought to ban cameras from the courtroom when the case finally goes to trial, citing the case's graphic details and "threats and harassment" of witnesses.