READ THE LETTER: University of Idaho President Responds to Outrage With Decision to Pause Demolition of Slaughter House Crime Scene
University of Idaho President Scott Green responded to outrage this week after he decided to pause the demolition of the house where four students were brutally murdered last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Green issued an email to all university students and staff on Wednesday in which he announced that the demolition of the off-campus Moscow, Idaho house would be put “on hold.”
He also said that the decision to leave the slaughter house crime scene standing "for now, is the right course to take.”
"In response to this tragedy, we have tried to do what is right, knowing full well there are no actions or decisions that will be met with full support,” President Green wrote. “This is why the decision about what to do with the King Road house is so difficult.”
“On the one hand, some people want it taken down,” he continued. “It is a constant reminder of the heinous acts that went on inside it. It is also a place that continues to draw unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others.”
“On the other hand, it elicits deep emotional responses from those who are working through grief and who fear that its destruction could impact the court case,” Green explained. “We hear all these arguments, take them seriously and weigh them against the greater good for our university.”
Green then announced that the house will be left intact “for now” and that a decision to demolish the house will be revisited in October.
"Because of this, upon the completion of the remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, we will pause demolition,” he confirmed. “We will revisit this decision in October.”
“There is no legal requirement for leaving the house standing — both the prosecution and defense have released any interest in the house for their cases,” Green explained further. “We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the off-campus King Road house in Moscow, Idaho was where University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed in a heinous quadruple murder on November 13, 2022.
The suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger, was apprehended and arrested in December 2022 and his trial is currently scheduled to kick off on October 2, 2023.
Kohberger, 28, was indicted for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in May and could face life in prison or even the death penalty if found guilty of the November 2022 quadruple murder.