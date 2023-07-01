War of Words Breaks Out Between Idaho Family and University Over Plans to Raze Death Home
The University of Idaho is facing criticism for its decision to demolish the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered last November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims, supports the prosecution's decision to seek the death penalty against defendant Bryan Kohberger, but they are concerned about the University's plans to tear down the crime scene.
Kohberger, who has pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge and the four counts of murder, has a real chance of facing the death penalty. The move to seek capital punishment was expected, as his lead public defender, Anne Taylor, is qualified to try death penalty cases.
According to Shanon Gray, the attorney representing the Goncalves family, the decision to seek the death penalty relieves the victims' families.
Prosecutor Bill Thompson met with Kaylee's parents, Steve and Kristi, and her older sister, Alivea, to discuss the issue. Gray said, "The question really was posed: If you're not going to pursue the death penalty on a case like this, what kind of case would you ever pursue the death penalty on?"
In a recent development, Judge John Judge revised an amended non-dissemination order, allowing attorneys involved in the case to speak as long as they don't make prejudicial statements. Gray, who challenged the order, lost his request to be exempt from it and plans to appeal the judge's ruling.
The University of Idaho has taken ownership of the home where the victims were murdered and intends to tear it down. The transfer of ownership came after the prosecution and defense confirmed they no longer needed access to the house. However, the Goncalves family disagrees with the University's decision and has expressed their concerns.
"We have made it very clear to the University of Idaho that we do not want that house to be demolished, and they are ignoring us completely," Gray said.
The family believes the house still holds "important evidence" and should be preserved for the trial.
Gray pointed out the unique layout of the house and its proximity to other homes, which could be crucial for the jury in understanding how sounds and movement were experienced inside and around the house.
Jodi Walker, a spokesperson for the University of Idaho, stated that they have contacted the families since taking ownership of the home. Walker confirmed that the process of removing personal items from the house for the families to claim has begun, and demolition plans will follow.
Kohberger's trial is scheduled to start on October 2, 2023, and is projected to last six weeks. He remains held without bail in the Latah County Jail.
