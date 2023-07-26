University of Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger Defense Suggests Accused Killer Has ALIBI for Night of Evil Quadruple Killing
Bryan Kohberger’s defense team recently indicated that the suspected murderer has an alibi for the night four University of Idaho students were killed in their off-campus home last year, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come as Kohberger prepares for his trial on October 2, his defense team filed a document with the Latah County Court on Monday.
The document suggested the 28-year-old accused quadruple murderer was not at the crime scene when students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered on November 13, 2022.
According to Front Page Detectives, Kohberger’s team did not reveal where Kohberger actually was at the time of the murders – but they insisted he was “at a location other than the King Road address” when the killings took place.
“Mr. Kohberger’s defense team continues investigating and preparing his case,” the document filed by Kohberger’s defense team on Monday read.
“Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements,” the document continued.
“It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses.”
The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office reportedly put in a demand for Kohberger’s notice of alibi one day after the 28-year-old was arraigned on four murder charges on May 22.
Kohberger’s defense team then asked for a deadline extension due to the “wealth of evidence in the high-profile case” and the deadline was extended to July 24.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on the night of November 13, 2022 inside their off-campus home on Kings Road in Moscow, Idaho.
The accused killer’s DNA was reportedly found on the sheath of the knife used to take the four students’ lives, although Kohberger’s defense attorney recently argued that Kohberger’s DNA was “placed” on the sheath by investigators.
“The State’s argument asks this Court and Mr Kohberger to assume – is that the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the State refuses to name,” Kohberger’s defense team wrote in another recent court filing.
“The State is at a loss as to how that theory supports a claim that the lGG information is material to the preparation of his defense,” prosecutors in the case wrote in their response to the filing.
Meanwhile, Kohberger is set to stand trial on October 2 after being indicted by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one burglary charge on May 22.
The 28-year-old accused murderer faces the death penalty if found guilty of the vicious quadruple killing.