Mother Of University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle Jailed After 'Relapsing' Following Daughter's Murder
The mother of University of Idaho victim Xana Kernodle is currently in jail after she relapsed following her daughter’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a devastating development to come nearly four months after Kernodle and three other University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, Xana’s mother Cara Northington currently sits in jail in Coeur d'Alene on drug charges.
Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Northington was arrested on February 24 after spending three weeks in Spokane, Washington, “strung out” on fentanyl and methamphetamines.
During an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Northington revealed her current jail stint is a “nightmare” both because of the withdrawal she is suffering as well as the grief and heartbreak over the loss of her 20-year-old daughter.
“It's a f---ing nightmare,” Northington told Daily Mail. “It's a living nightmare.”
“That's all they gave me,” she said, revealing she was only provided ibuprofen and Gatorade to combat her ongoing withdrawal. “It was awful, absolutely awful, absolutely terrible, on top of everything else.”
Kernodle’s mother also revealed she was clean before the quadruple murder and had been working steadily as a waitress while attempting to fix her damaged relationship with her three children following her divorce in 2005.
“She was a light in this world, you know?” Northington explained. “She was just so funny. She could make everybody laugh.”
“You send your kids to good schools, and you think they're going to be safe there,” she continued. “You don't ever think they're going to be murdered. You never think that's going to happen to you.”
“I relapsed after my daughter's killing,” Kernodle’s mother admitted. “Then four days after that, I got picked up on new charges.”
Although Northington was charged with two counts of felony drug possession on November 19, she was released on December 2 to attend a memorial for her late daughter – at which point Northington fled to Spokane.
“They let me out because of what happened, so I could attend her funeral and everything,” she said. “And then I didn't go to my next court date because I was still getting high.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the main suspect in the quadruple murder case – Bryan Kohberger – was arrested in connection to the killings in Pennsylvania on December 30.
Even more shocking is the fact that Kohberger’s defense attorney, Anne C. Taylor, previously represented Northington before being assigned to the quadruple murder suspect’s case.
“I am heartbroken because I trusted her,” Northington said after Taylor dropped her case in favor of Kohberger’s on January 5. “She pretended that she was wanting to help me. And to find out that she’s representing him, I can’t even convey how betrayed I feel."