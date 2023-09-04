Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Claims FBI is Harassing Key Genetic Genealogy Witness in Quadruple Murder Case
The lawyer representing quadruple killer suspect Bryan Kohberger recently accused the FBI of harassing a key genetic genealogy witness in the University of Idaho murder case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as Kohberger prepares to face trial on October 2, the 29-year-old murder suspect’s lawyer claimed that the FBI harassed genetic genealogy expert Gabriella Vargas.
According to defense lawyer Anne Taylor, the FBI visited Vargas shortly after the genetic genealogy expert testified in court for Kohberger.
“Last night [Vargas] was visited by two FBI agents and interrogated about her testimony and the findings of her declaration,” Taylor said. “That, in our view, imposes on Kohberger’s due process rights and his rights to a federal assistance counsel.”
Kohberger’s defense lawyer also asserted that she would file a motion regarding “what happens to witnesses after they testify in court.”
Meanwhile, prosecutor Bill Thompson explained that he asked the FBI to investigate Vargas after the witness suggested that she questioned parts of her own testimony.
“When we heard of that, I reached out to investigators and asked: ‘Can you find out what is going on?’” Thompson said. “The FBI agreed, and Ms. Vargas claimed that some of what was in her declaration she had inadvertently agreed to or signed without fully reading it.”
“We’re documenting that so we can share it with Ms. Taylor,” he added.
Former FBI agent Tracy Walder told Law & Crime that while the bureau’s visit to Vargas was not normal, the visit was also not unusual depending on the circumstances and “perception.”
“It is not something I typically hear, about FBI agents going in and visiting a witness after they have delivered testimony,” Walder explained. “However, I think a lot of that lies with perception and how Ms. Vargas felt during that discussion.”
“I would hope that copious amounts of notes were being taken and I would hope that the FBI has a very good reason,” she continued.
“It could be simply that [Vargas] is in a different location and it is easier.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger is set to face trial on October 2 in connection to the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in November 2022.
The 29-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in May.
Kohberger told the court in July that he had an alibi that would prove his innocence in the quadruple murder case, and Latah County Judge John C. Judge gave the suspect until September 8 to produce the alleged alibi.
“If Defendant intends to rely on the defense of alibi, notice of alibi, with the specific place or places Defendant was at the time of the alleged offenses and the names and addresses of the witnesses defendant intends to rely on to establish such alibi, is due by September 8, 2023,” the judge said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com last month.