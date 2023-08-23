Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Has 16 Days to Reveal Alibi in Sensational Quadruple Murder Trial
Accused University of Idaho butcher Bryan Kohberger has 16 days to produce an alibi and the witnesses that will support his claim of innocence, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The put-up or shut-up decree was issued by Latah County Judge John C. Judge in a scheduling order that sets the stage for Kohberger’s death penalty trial over the brutal November 2022 murders of four students inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
Prosecutors have tried for months to get ahold of the alibi evidence that will be used to exonerate the 29-year-old Ph.D. criminology student — but his defense team only claimed he was “at a location other than the King Road address” when the slaughters took place.
But the judge set a hard-and-fast deadline for Kohberger to reveal his alibi, plus the name of witnesses, before jury selection begins on September 25.
“If Defendant intends to rely on the defense of alibi, notice of alibi, with the specific place or places Defendant was at the time of the alleged offenses and the names and addresses of the witnesses defendant intends to rely on to establish such alibi, is due by September 8, 2023,” the judge stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported Kohberger is accused of using a hunting knife to eviscerate Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in a crime that shook the nation.
- Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Was Investigated in High School After Female Students Lodged Complaints About Him
- Idaho Victim's Relative Wears Pro-FIRING SQUAD T-Shirt to Bryan Kohberger Quadruple-Murder Trial
- 'Promised Strategy:' Fed-Up Idaho Prosecutors Blast Bryan Kohberger's 'Litigious' Tactics to Delay Death Penalty Trial
The shocking murders terrorized the university campus during the weeks it took to arrest Kohberger in Pennsylvania in late December with the help of DNA evidence found on a knife sheath found underneath Mogen’s corpse.
The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office in May demanded to know Kohberger’s alibi, but his pitbull defense attorney Anne C. Taylor was able to hold off releasing the crucial evidence until earlier this month.
According to the court filing, Kohberger “has a long habit of going for drives alone” and denies being near the murder scene.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements,” the court documents stated.
The judge also ordered a September 1 hearing on Kohberger's motion to have his indictment dismissed because the grand jury was allegedly “misled as to the standard of proof required."
But many believe the Hail Mary ploy is an attempt to avoid the firing squad if he’s found guilty on four counts of murder.