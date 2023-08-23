Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Has 16 Days to Reveal Alibi in Sensational Quadruple Murder Trial

Accused University of Idaho butcher Bryan Kohberger has 16 days to produce an alibi and the witnesses that will support his claim of innocence, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The put-up or shut-up decree was issued by Latah County Judge John C. Judge in a scheduling order that sets the stage for Kohberger’s death penalty trial over the brutal November 2022 murders of four students inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Prosecutors have tried for months to get ahold of the alibi evidence that will be used to exonerate the 29-year-old Ph.D. criminology student — but his defense team only claimed he was “at a location other than the King Road address” when the slaughters took place.