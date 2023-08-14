Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Throwing a Hail Mary to Dodge Death Penalty, Hearing Set for Thursday
Bryan Kohberger's desperate bid to get his indictment dismissed to avoid facing the firing squad will go before an Idaho judge on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger’s defense lawyer is claiming the grand jury that charged him with killing four University of Idaho students last year was “misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show.
His pit-bull attorney, Anne C. Taylor, also accused Latah County prosecutors of botching the grand jury selection process by limiting the number of prospective jurors that heard the evidence, according to the documents.
“The number of potential jurors appearing for potential selection impacted the seating of Grand Jury that heard the case; based upon review of the Grand Jury convening process apparent failure occurred,” Taylor charged in documents seeking a halt in proceeding until the alleged blunder is investigated.
“Further, other irregularity exists within the grand jury process and further investigation is necessary to determine the impact, if any, in the convening of this grand jury.”
The bombshell allegations threaten to up-end the trial against Kohberger who is accused of using a hunting knife to slaughter Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.
According to Front Page Detectives, Kohberger’s defense team did not reveal where the suspect was at the time of the murders – but they insisted he was “at a location other than the King Road address” when the killings took place.
Police nabbed Kohberger after his DNA was reportedly found on the sheath of the hunting knife used in the brutal bloodbath, but his attorney is now questioning how investigators used the forensic technology to link her client.
Thursday’s hearing will also address Taylor’s motion to compel investigators to hand over all documents related to the DNA probe, including all text messages, emails, and documents exchanged between detectives and forensic scientists, the documents show.
Taylor also wants investigators to provide “all reports generated by any lab that conducted (DNA) testing on any sample in this case, including from samples where ‘unknown’ males, not the defendant, were identified.”
Kohberger is set to stand trial in October on the charges of four counts of murder, which could be punishable by firing squad.