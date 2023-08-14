Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Throwing a Hail Mary to Dodge Death Penalty, Hearing Set for Thursday

Bryan Kohberger's desperate bid to get his indictment dismissed to avoid facing the firing squad will go before an Idaho judge on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger’s defense lawyer is claiming the grand jury that charged him with killing four University of Idaho students last year was “misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show.

His pit-bull attorney, Anne C. Taylor, also accused Latah County prosecutors of botching the grand jury selection process by limiting the number of prospective jurors that heard the evidence, according to the documents.