Bryan Kohberger Trial: Families of Slain University of Idaho Students Allowed to Attend Via Zoom

The heartbroken families of the four murdered University of Idaho students will be able to watch the sensational Bryan Kohberger murder trial unfold via a special Zoom link, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Latah County District Court judge's order will also allow Kohberger’s family in Pennsylvania access to the proceedings if they opt to avoid the crush of reporters and spectators expected to attend the headline-grabbing spectacle.

“The court is mindful that limited courtroom capacity and the potential travel restrictions may interfere with the victims’ and the defendant’s family ability to observe the court proceedings in this case,” Judge John C. Judge wrote in his August 29 order.