Bryan Kohberger Trial: Families of Slain University of Idaho Students Allowed to Attend Via Zoom
The heartbroken families of the four murdered University of Idaho students will be able to watch the sensational Bryan Kohberger murder trial unfold via a special Zoom link, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Latah County District Court judge's order will also allow Kohberger’s family in Pennsylvania access to the proceedings if they opt to avoid the crush of reporters and spectators expected to attend the headline-grabbing spectacle.
“The court is mindful that limited courtroom capacity and the potential travel restrictions may interfere with the victims’ and the defendant’s family ability to observe the court proceedings in this case,” Judge John C. Judge wrote in his August 29 order.
“Therefore, in the event they are unable or prefer not to attend the proceeding in-person, the court finds it necessary to make the court proceedings available via Zoom for the victims’ and the defendant’s immediate family members.”
The judge, however, prohibited the families from recording the live stream or disseminating the proceedings to anyone, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported Kohberger is accused of using a hunting knife to eviscerate Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, inside their off-campus home in November 2022.
The shocking murders terrorized the university campus during the weeks it took to arrest Kohberger in Pennsylvania in late December with the help of DNA evidence found on a knife sheath found underneath Mogen’s corpse.
Since his arrest, the snarky PhD criminology student at nearby Washington State University, has used to use every trick in the book to delay or dodge the death penalty trial.
Kohberger’s defense team recently filed a motion to have indictment dismissed "on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Camera Shy: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Asks Judge to Ban Cameras From Courtroom
- Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Waives His Right to a Speedy Trial, Plans to Fight Death Penalty Possibility
- Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Has 16 Days to Reveal Alibi in Sensational Quadruple Murder Trial
The lanky 28-year-old has also picked a fight with the news media by filing a motion to ban all cameras from the courtroom because the creep doesn't like the way the cameras focused solely on his face.
Kohberger argued the repeated close-up shots during the pre-trial hearings would contaminate the jury pool — and referred to the media's fascination with the case as “twisted” and “grotesque.”
“The images and videos provided above were taken during pre-trial court proceedings but pose no less danger. To the contrary, they gradually poison the potential jury pool prior to trial even occurring, winnowing the number of jurors able to render a just, unbiased verdict,” his lawyer stated in a motion to ban the media.
A judge has yet to rule on his motion.