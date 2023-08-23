Your tip
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Waives His Right to a Speedy Trial, Plans to Fight Death Penalty Possibility

bryan kohberger ate restaurant murder victims
Source: MEGA; Instagram

Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial.

By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning the October 2 start date will be pushed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The man accused of killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in an off-campus home in November 2022, revealed his decision through his lawyer, Anne Taylor, in Latah County Court on Wednesday.

bryan kohberger hearing withholding evidence dna dealth penalty
Source: MEGA

DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath left at the murder scene.

When Judge John C. Judge asked Kohberger if he was comfortable waiving his right to a speedy trial, the former Ph.D. criminology student responded, "Absolutely," reported KTVB 7.

Kohberger's attorney also revealed her team plans to file a motion to strike the death penalty and another motion to ban cameras in the courtroom.

Hours before his court appearance, Concalves' family asked for prayers as they prepared for the possible trial delay.

"Please pray for our family today," their Facebook post read. "We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won't take place for years. We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me."

university of idaho murders
Source: Instagram

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were killed on November 13, 2022.

Kohberger will be back in court on September 1, where his legal team will argue to dismiss his grand jury indictment. A new murder trial date will be set after that hearing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 after DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath left at the murder scene — which is he now challenging.

bryan kohberger crime passion neighbor conversation idaho murders
Source: MEGA

Kohberger faces the death penalty if convicted — but his legal team plan to fight to strike the option.

He lived roughly 10 miles from the Moscow murder home where Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves were slashed to death on November 13, 2022.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and pled not guilty.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — the judge gave him 16 days to produce an alibi and the witnesses that will support his alleged innocence.

“If Defendant intends to rely on the defense of alibi, notice of alibi, with the specific place or places Defendant was at the time of the alleged offenses and the names and addresses of the witnesses defendant intends to rely on to establish such alibi, is due by September 8, 2023,” the judge stated in court documents obtained by this outlet.

kohberger mug
Source: MEGA

He must give his alibi by September 8, per the judge's order.

Kohberger's defense team claimed he was "out driving" when the slayings occurred.

They said he "has a long habit of going for drives alone" and was allegedly doing just that when the Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves tragically lost their lives between 3 and 4 AM last year.

