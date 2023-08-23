Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning the October 2 start date will be pushed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The man accused of killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in an off-campus home in November 2022, revealed his decision through his lawyer, Anne Taylor, in Latah County Court on Wednesday.