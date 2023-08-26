Your tip
Camera Shy: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Asks Judge to Ban Cameras From Courtroom

DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath left at the murder scene.

Aug. 26 2023

Suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger's legal team has filed a motion in an Idaho court to ban cameras from the courtroom for the remainder of the proceedings, RadarOnline.com has learned. The defense argues that camera operators have failed to follow a directive to avoid focusing solely on the quadruple murder suspect.

He must give his alibi by September 8, per the judge's order.

The motion was made by Kohberger's lawyer, Anne Taylor, on Friday afternoon. The defense contends that "camera-wielding courtroom observers have failed to obey" a directive issued by Judge John Judge on June 27.

The quadruple murder case involves the killing of four individuals at a residence on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. Five people lived at the residence, including three of the victims - Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

Ethan Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was also present at the home on November 13, 2022, when Kohberger allegedly killed all four individuals. The suspect allegedly entered the home at approximately 4 a.m.

Kohberger was eventually charged with four counts of first-degree murder and pled not guilty.

Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial.

During the June 27 hearing, Judge referenced the recent trial of Chad Daybell, where cameras were asked to leave the courtroom for focusing too much on the defendant.

Judge emphasized that cameras in the Moscow courtroom should provide a wide shot of the room and avoid focusing exclusively on Kohberger in order to continue being allowed for the rest of the proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger claimed he was 'out driving' when the murders happened.

In support of their motion, Kohberger's legal team cited Fox News, claiming that camera operators have continuously failed to comply with the court's directive.

The defense pointed out three pictures made available by Reuters and the Associated Press as evidence of the ongoing violation.

Additionally, Taylor argued in the motion that the continuous failure of camera operators to adhere to the June 27 directive may taint the jury pool.

This development comes after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a court hearing on Wednesday, August 23.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, hours before Kohberger's court appearance, a victim's family took to Facebook asking for prayers as they prepared for the possible trial delay.

"Please pray for our family today," their Facebook post read. "We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won't take place for years. We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me."

