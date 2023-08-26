Camera Shy: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Asks Judge to Ban Cameras From Courtroom

The motion was made by Kohberger's lawyer, Anne Taylor, on Friday afternoon. The defense contends that "camera-wielding courtroom observers have failed to obey" a directive issued by Judge John Judge on June 27.

The quadruple murder case involves the killing of four individuals at a residence on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. Five people lived at the residence, including three of the victims - Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

Ethan Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was also present at the home on November 13, 2022, when Kohberger allegedly killed all four individuals. The suspect allegedly entered the home at approximately 4 a.m.

Kohberger was eventually charged with four counts of first-degree murder and pled not guilty.