'Chilling Effect': Bryan Kohberger Prosecutors Demand Cameras Be Barred From Upcoming Trial, Claim Witnesses Are Being Threatened

Prosecutors taking on Bryan Kohberger want to limit cameras in the courtroom citing the graphic details of the crime and “threats and harassment” directed at witnesses, RadarOnline.com had learned.

The decision revealed in court documents marks the first time the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office is on the same page as the quadruple murder suspect who claimed he wouldn’t get a fair trial if cameras televised the gavel-to-gavel proceedings.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported Kohberger is accused of using a hunting knife to eviscerate University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, inside their off-campus home in November 2022.