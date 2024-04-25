Pardon Bid? Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Trashes Donald Trump's Criminal Hush Money Charges From Federal Prison
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was accused of seeking a presidential pardon this week when he trashed Donald Trump’s criminal hush money charges from the federal prison where he is currently incarcerated, RadarOnline.com can report.
Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels shortly before he was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for extortion, fraud, obstruction, and identity theft in December 2022.
Flash forward to this week, and the convicted lawyer appeared on Fox News to weigh in on ex-President Trump’s newly kicked off criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.
According to Avenatti, the current criminal case against Trump was “grossly unfair.” He also claimed that the current case was “politicized,” “uncalled for,” and “flat-out wrong.”
“The case is grossly unfair,” the former lawyer told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “And that’s going to come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I strongly believe that.”
“One thing [Trump] and I agree on, is that the politicization of these cases, and this case in particular, is gross, it’s uncalled for, and it’s flat-out wrong,” he continued.
“This is an effort to deprive millions of Americans of their choice for president.”
Avenatti also suggested that the current prosecution of Trump was worse than that of serial killers because not even “serial killers are prosecuted at the same time in different cases.”
“The timing is wrong,” Avenatti charged. “The case is wrong. And he’s not receiving due process.”
As for Avenatti’s own legal woes, the disgraced Stormy Daniels lawyer claimed that he has “learned a lot” since he was first arrested on suspicion of domestic violence back in November 2018.
Avenatti claimed that he was “targeted” by the government and, like Trump, forced to “fight three cases at one time.”
“I’ve learned a lot over the last five to six years,” he told Hannity on Wednesday. “I’ve been a product of the system if you will. I’ve been ground through the system fighting three cases at one time.”
“I’ve learned a lot about the media. I’ve learned a lot about what it’s like when the government comes for you, when you’re targeted,” he continued.
“I’ve certainly grown a lot and learned a lot over the last five years,” Avenatti repeated. “And that’s why I’m saying what I’m saying now, and I firmly believe it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Avenatti’s interview with Fox News from federal prison on Wednesday came shortly after the convicted lawyer gave another interview to the New York Post over the weekend.
Avenatti told the outlet that he was willing to appear as a witness for Trump’s current criminal hush money trial.
“I’d be more than happy to testify,” he said. “I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of a year.”
Meanwhile, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Avenatti was “not going to be a witness in this case.”
“He’s got nothing, zero, to do with it,” Akerman said. “He has no knowledge as to any of the allegations in this complaint.”