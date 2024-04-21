Disgraced Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Says He's Talking to Donald Trump's Legal Team and Would Be 'More Than Happy' to Testify in Hush Money Trial
Adult film star Stormy Daniels’s former attorney, Michael Avenatti, is ready and willing to testify against his former client after being in contact with former President Donald Trump's legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Avenatti, currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes, spoke to the New York Post from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles.
He told the outlet that Trump's legal team had contacted him and said, "I’d be more than happy to testify. I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of a year."
The former lawyer didn't disclose any details about his conversations with the former president's legal team. However, a source close to Trump told the outlet that the talks are still ongoing.
Avenatti previously criticized the New York businessman turned GOP leader and even called for him to be indicted in 2018. However, the ex-lawyer has recently shown increasing support for Trump in recent months.
“There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected,” Avenatti told the Post. “If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious."
“I’m really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House,” he added. “Depending on what happens, this could constitute pouring jet fuel on his campaign.”
- 'Worried That Narcolepsy Runs in the Family': Donald Trump's Niece Mary Mocks Him for Falling Asleep During Hush Money Trial
- Donald Trump Rages Over Court Sketch and Reports of Him Falling Asleep During His Hush Money Criminal Trial Behind the Scenes: Report
- 'Republicans Must Make a Plan': Donald Trump Encourages Supporters to Vote by Mail Despite Warning Against It for Years
Trump has consistently denied making the $130,000 payment to Daniels to allegedly buy her silence during the 2016 presidential election and now faces charges of falsifying business records revolving around the alleged hush money payments.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In 2018, Avenatti was booked on charges of domestic violence and, two years later, was convicted of trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million.
By June 2022, he had also been found guilty of stealing $300,000 in book advance money from Daniels herself. In that same month, he also pled guilty to federal fraud and tax charges.