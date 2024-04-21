Disgraced Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Says He's Talking to Donald Trump's Legal Team and Would Be 'More Than Happy' to Testify in Hush Money Trial

Avenatti, currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes, spoke to the New York Post from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles.

He told the outlet that Trump's legal team had contacted him and said, "I’d be more than happy to testify. I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of a year."

The former lawyer didn't disclose any details about his conversations with the former president's legal team. However, a source close to Trump told the outlet that the talks are still ongoing.