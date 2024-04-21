'I Used the Wrong Words': Gigi and Bella Hadid's Dad Mohamed Apologizes for Messages to Pro-Israel Congressman Ritchie Torres

Mohamed Hadid, the Palestinian-American real estate developer father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, has issued an apology after allegedly sending dozens of racist and homophobic messages to pro-Israel New York Representative Ritchie Torres, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I need to apologize, not for the anger I feel but for the words I used to express that anger," Hadid wrote on his Instagram story on Saturday night. "I intended to express how Mr. Torres is a shill being used by Israel, a state that not only mistreats Black and brown people but pinkwashes their atrocities using their projected gay rights as a shield for their human rights violations."

"My feeling after 76 years of being a refugee from the country where I and my ancestors were born and watching a genocide unfold are at an all time high," he continued. "I am watching United States politicians work as AIPAC messengers of genocide. I used the wrong words to express this anger but the anger is warranted."

"To send Black and brown and other marginalized communities to do the dirty work of two countries who have never respected them is wrong. I apologize to my community for directing the conversation to this, and even for a minute away from Palestine. All eyes on Palestine. Free Palestine."