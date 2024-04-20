'Dehumanizing': Gigi and Bella Hadid's Dad Mohamed Allegedly Sends Racist Messages to Pro-Israel Congressman Ritchie Torres

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Hadid, who is Palestinian American, has been a vocal critic of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"This is Biden's war on the Palestinian people. He will be in the court with the rest of the Zionist Criminals," he wrote on his Instagram story last month. "We will hunt them down like they did the Nazis."

Gigi and Bella Hadid have also spoken out in support of Palestine and against Israel.

"Israel is the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR," Gigi wrote on her Instagram story in November. "ABDUCTION, RAPE, HUMILIATION, TORTURE, MURDER OF PALESTINIANS. YEARS AND YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE Oct 7 2023."

"Israel sees any Palestinian as a 'terrorist,'" she added. "Any person supporting Palestinian rights as an 'antisemite,' and any Jew that is opposed to the government's actions as 'self-hating' — even telling them to denounce their Judaism. So... everyone's lying and wrong, except Israel? If it wasn't so evil & disturbing, it would be comedic."

Israel denounced Hadid after she shared a pro-Palestine meme that read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

The Hadids have reportedly received death threats for their public support of Palestine.