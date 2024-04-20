Scott Disick Seeks Help for His Ozempic Use After 'Public Outcry' Over His Dramatic Weight Loss: Report
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick has allegedly decided to seek help for his Ozempic use after fans were worried about his health over his dramatic weight loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the 40-year-old reality TV star was allegedly using Ozempic in an attempt to lose weight and move on from his "dad bod."
Sources told the outlet that Scott turned to a nutritionist to help with his fluctuating weight.
He was photographed earlier this month looking noticeably thinner, and many fans of KUWTK pointed out how his face looked shockingly thin and sunken.
"Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," an insider told the outlet.
"He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy," they added. "He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was."
"Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
The entrepreneur had reportedly turned to Ozempic in an attempt to manage his weight after piling on the pounds due to a back injury he suffered after a car crash in 2022.
"He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs," a source told the Daily Mail after photos of Scott and his kids went viral showing the reality star's slimmer look. "[Kourtney Kardashian] would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction."
"Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain," the source alleged. "This time last year, he saw himself as fat."
On an episode of KUWTK, Khloe visited Scott to discuss his health. During the confrontation, Scott confessed to not doing the physical therapy his doctor said he needed to recover from his back injury. He even told his doctor, "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
Khloe Kardashian said, "I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."
Scott's ex-girlfriend, Kourtney, reportedly convinced him to enter rehab for a month-long stay.