'He Looks Sick': Scott Disick Sparks Concerns With Drastic Weight Loss on Display as He Leaves LA Club With Mystery Woman
Scott Disick sparked concern over his drastic weight loss when he was seen leaving a Los Angeles night club after a night of partying on Friday, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, was photographed in the back of a car with a mystery woman after exiting the Offsunset nightclub in West Hollywood.
Worried fans took to social media to share their concerns over Disick's appearance.
"Scott Disick looks really sick," one user tweeted. "He looks sick and unhealthy, too much weight loss," another wrote.
"I really hope Scott Disick is okay," someone else said. "He looks so different and I remember him speaking on his back problems due to the accident he was in."
In an episode of The Kardashians in 2023, Disick opened up about gaining weight after a car accident in 2022 that left him with a back injury.
"I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back," Disick admitted to Khloé Kardashian on the show.
"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him," Kardashian said. "He's barely mobile, and it’s all from his back."
As OK! previously reported, fans started to worry about Disick's health and well-being last month after a new Instagram video showed off his gaunt appearance.
"He doesn’t look well ... his eyes are sunk in and well you can just tell somethings not right," one user wrote. "Hope he has support with whatever he may be going through."
Others suggested that the change could be due to use of the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.
Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated off and on for years before splitting for good in 2015.
Kardashian has since married and welcomed a baby boy with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Disick has dated young models including Sofia Richie, 25, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, and Too Hot To Handle's Holly Scarfone, 24.
Recently, Disick has been linked to influencer Mary-Grayson Hunt.