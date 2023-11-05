Zachery Ty Bryan, Emma Roberts and 8 Other Celebrities Who Have Been Charged With Domestic Violence

Charlie Sheen has a long list of domestic violence history over the two decades. His troubles started in January 1990 when he allegedly shot Kelly Preston in the arm, though he said in a 2011 interview that his ex "accidentally shot herself."

He was arrested in December 1996 for beating his girlfriend Brittany Ashland and slamming her head into the marble floor of his home. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed what happened to anyone.

The Wall Street actor's second wife, Chloe Jones, also applied for a restraining order a year after filing for divorce in March 2005 due to his alleged abusive behavior and threats on top of his history of drug use, gambling, and paying for s--.

Sheen was also arrested on domestic violence charges several times following the incidents with Rooke Mueller, an unnamed dental technician, Scottine Ross, and another unidentified ex-girlfriend.