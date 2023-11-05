Zachery Ty Bryan, Emma Roberts and 8 Other Celebrities Who Have Been Charged With Domestic Violence
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen has a long list of domestic violence history over the two decades. His troubles started in January 1990 when he allegedly shot Kelly Preston in the arm, though he said in a 2011 interview that his ex "accidentally shot herself."
He was arrested in December 1996 for beating his girlfriend Brittany Ashland and slamming her head into the marble floor of his home. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed what happened to anyone.
The Wall Street actor's second wife, Chloe Jones, also applied for a restraining order a year after filing for divorce in March 2005 due to his alleged abusive behavior and threats on top of his history of drug use, gambling, and paying for s--.
Sheen was also arrested on domestic violence charges several times following the incidents with Rooke Mueller, an unnamed dental technician, Scottine Ross, and another unidentified ex-girlfriend.
Chris Brown
While the case Rihanna filed against Chris Brown took the most spotlight, the embattled male R&B singer was also involved in several other related crimes.
After the 2009 assault, the Under The Influence singer's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, also received threats that led her to file a restraining order against him. He was also charged and detained on other crimes: from an aggravated rape to punching a woman in the face in Los Angeles.
Christian Slater
In 1998, Michelle Jonas accused Christian Slater of abusing her while under the influence of heroin, alcohol and cocaine. He was charged with domestic violence and sentenced to a three-month imprisonment before entering a treatment program.
Emma Roberts
American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts had a tumultuous relationship with her costar Evan Peters before they broke up for good.
They started dating in 2012, but the next year, police responded to a call regarding domestic abuse involving the then-couple. The authorities arrived at a Montreal hotel where they found the Dahmer star with a bloody nose and bite mark, leading to Roberts' arrest on suspicion of domestic abuse.
Peters decided not to press charges, and they released a joint statement after the incident.
"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," their representative said. "Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."
The couple got engaged in 2013 but broke up amicably in 2015. Their on-again, off-again relationship continued until they broke up for good in 2019.
Heather Locklear
The Blast reported in February 2018 that Heather Locklear was arrested on felony domestic violence and battery charges.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said police responded to her Thousand Oaks home after receiving a call that she was "extremely agitated, uncooperative and antagonistic" after battering her then-boyfriend.
The unnamed male suffered a visible injury.
When the police tried to take Locklear into custody, she kicked and hit three deputies, leading to three counts of attacking an officer.
"I don't have any information as to whether or not an alcohol was involved, but she was extremely uncooperative right off the bat," Sgt. Eric Buschow told People. "She became combative with the deputies to the point where she was arrested not only for felony domestic battery but three counts of battery on a police officer."
Joe Budden
Retired rapper Joe Budden faced his exes several times due to different domestic violence incidents.
Tahiry Jose accused Budden of physically and verbally abusing her – something the Psychopath Killer denied.
"I've been beaten before," she added. "That relationship left me with a fractured rib, a broken nose because somebody was sending him a message… then pushed me down a flight of stairs."
Budden was soon arrested for domestic violence after choking and abusing his then-pregnant girlfriend, Exther Baxter. He reportedly sat on her stomach intentionally, which led to a miscarriage.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva, who share a daughter together, called it quits in 2010. The domestic violence scandal emerged afterward, with the Russian ex accused him of slapping her.
He pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to three years probation, community service and counseling. Their phone calls, where Gibson can be heard ranting and swearing, were publicized amid the controversy.
"It's one terribly, awful moment in time, said to one person, in the span of one day and doesn't represent what I truly believe or how I've treated people my entire life," he continued.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage's long battle started in 2011 when his then-wife Alice Kim accused him of domestic violence. The police ruled that he grabbed her by her upper arm before dragging her to a property they were renting. Although the charges were dropped, another ex came forward in 2018
Vickie Park said the National Treasure star abused her in Vienna, Austria, after attending the Slash Film Festival.
Terrence Howard
Over the past few years, Terrence Howard has dealt with accusations made by his ex-wives that he was abusive during their respective marriages.
For instance, he had an incident with his first wife, Lori McCommas, in 2001 that led to his arrest. He soon admitted to Rolling Stone that he slapped her in front of their kids after "losing" his mind.
His second wife, Michelle Ghent, accused him of beating her in 2013 while they were in Costa Rica.
Zachery Ty Bryan
RadarOnline.com recently shared that the Lane County Circuit Court received a filing of Zachery Ty Bryan's new violation in the terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case. The Home Improvement star was charged with two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after he allegedly battered Jonnie Faye Cartwright twice in a span of six days in July.
"The defendant failed to take his required breath test and frequented the establishment, the Beer Hunter, in which the main source of income is alcohol," a source said.