‘Lot at Stake’: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reviewing Potential Surrogates as They Plan to Have First Baby Together: Report
Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are working hard to overcome obstacles and have a baby, according to a bombshell report.
The pair — who met on the set of The Voice and began dating in 2015 — are tackling their biggest project yet.
Sources told The National Enquirer, “Gwen and Blake have been wanting a baby of their own for years now. They’ve had surrogates on board, but something always seems to fall through at the last minute. It’s been a struggle.”
Gwen has three children — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The outlet reported Gwen and Blake had been trying to get pregnant well before their 2021 wedding.
Having no luck with conventional methods, the pair looked to surrogacy, the report claimed. “They’ve even talked to other celebrities who’ve used surrogates successfully, like Nick Jonas, whom they befriended on The Voice.”
But for whatever reason, nothing has worked out yet. “It must be a complicated situation,” said a source. “Maybe something just didn’t feel right for Gwen or Blake or both of them. In one instance, friends say Gwen wanted to use a surrogate in California and Blake wanted someone far removed from Hollywood. In another case, the surrogate backed out because of the pressure. When it doesn’t work out, it’s wrenching for Gwen and Blake.”
The report said choosing the right woman to make their dream a reality is “an emotional process for the couple”
“They both want to connect with the surrogate because there’s a lot at stake,” said a source. “It’s a huge commitment and they just want to get it right.”
The report said because of their strong faith, Gwen and Blake believe they will soon find the perfect surrogate, and their dream of having a child together will become a reality. “While this whole process has been extremely difficult for them, it’s really brought them closer together,” said the source. “Blake just wants Gwen to be happy and she wants the same for him. She knows he desperately wants to be a dad.”