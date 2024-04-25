‘Lot at Stake’: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reviewing Potential Surrogates as They Plan to Have First Baby Together: Report

Having no luck with conventional methods, the pair looked to surrogacy, the report claimed. “They’ve even talked to other celebrities who’ve used surrogates successfully, like Nick Jonas, whom they befriended on The Voice.”

But for whatever reason, nothing has worked out yet. “It must be a complicated situation,” said a source. “Maybe something just didn’t feel right for Gwen or Blake or both of them. In one instance, friends say Gwen wanted to use a surrogate in California and Blake wanted someone far removed from Hollywood. In another case, the surrogate backed out because of the pressure. When it doesn’t work out, it’s wrenching for Gwen and Blake.”