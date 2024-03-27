Gwen Stefani's Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Pushing Her Buttons After Learning of Trouble With Blake Shelton: Report
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's divorce was finalized almost a decade ago, but apparently he hasn't gotten over it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Gavin is poking Gwen's buttons after learning that her marriage to country star Blake Shelton has hit a rough patch!
"Gavin is still stewing over the breakup, so he likes to stir the pot whenever he can," a source dished to Star magazine. "He heard that Gwen and Blake are going through a tough time right now, so he's using it as an opportunity to push Gwen's buttons when he sees her."
"Gwen doesn't even like doing the kids handoff with him, because Gavin will say something obnoxious or act weird. That's why Blake tags along sometimes, because Gwen doesn't feel comfortable going alone," the tipster added.
The Bush rocker, 58, never wanted his marriage to Gwen, 54, to end, according to the source, "but she wanted out, and he can't get over it."
"Luckily the kids — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — aren't suffering," the mole noted. "Gavin and Gwen always put them first and hide any tension when they're around. And Gwen and Gavin would never badmouth each other to the kids."
"Gwen just wants to keep things as harmonious as possible, but Gavin makes that extremely difficult sometimes."
When recently asked his best "co-parenting advice," Gavin reportedly said, "None."
As OKMagazine.com reported, Gavin opened up about his 2015 divorce from Gwen, calling it a "very contentious and flared-up situation."
The 58-year-old rocker reflected on his "hugely emotional" divorce from the No Doubt singer during an episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast.
Gavin confessed to the ousted anchors that he "never thought" he would be an ex-husband.
Gavin branded his split from Gwen "a simple shame in my life" as he reflected on how the breakup affected their three children.
"I feel bad for my kids, that's it. I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home," Gain explained. "It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."
"The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there's a loss," the rocker continued. "It'd be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me."