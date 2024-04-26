Disgraced WWE Founder Vince McMahon Hires Crisis PR Rep Who Once Fought for Harvey Weinstein and Scientology: Report
Disgraced WWE founder Vince McMahon recently hired a crisis PR rep who previously represented and fought for clients like Harvey Weinstein and the Church of Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after McMahon was sued by a former WWE employee for alleged sexual abuse and sexual trafficking in January, it was revealed that McMahon hired the high-profile public relations firm Sitrick and Company.
According to Wrestlenomics, McMahon enlisted the help of the powerful PR firm led by Michael Sitrick earlier this year after the embattled WWE founder was sued by former employee Janel Grant.
Sitrick has been described as “one of the most accomplished practitioners of the dark arts of public relations” and “a public relations puppet master who has pulled the strings behind some of the biggest stories in media.”
Sitrick and Company reportedly represented Harvey Weinstein back in 2018 shortly after several actresses went public and accused the fallen film mogul of sexual harassment.
Although Sitrick’s firm began representing Weinstein in October 2018 after more than 80 women made allegations against the powerhouse producer, the firm suddenly stopped representing Weinstein in April 2018.
Meanwhile, McMahon’s new crisis PR rep also reportedly worked with the Church of Scientology for “several years.”
According to reports, Sitrick and Company was hired by Scientology to defend the church from several public relations problems – including the release of Lawrence Wright's bombshell book Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief as well as HBO’s 2015 documentary based on the book.
Some of Sitrick’s other notable clients included former NFL star Michael Vick, the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, magician David Copperfield, the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and embattled MLB star Alex Rodriguez.
Flash forward to this week, and Sitrick confirmed that he accepted McMahon as a client amid McMahon’s purported sexual abuse and sexual trafficking scandal.
“It is a relatively new relationship,” the crisis PR guru told Wrestlenomics on Thursday. “We help build and restore reputations and we help get the truth out.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McMahon's decision to hire Sitrick and Company came just weeks after the disgraced WWE founder was sued for alleged sexual abuse and sexual trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant.
Grant filed her bombshell lawsuit against McMahon and the WWE in Connecticut in January. She accused her boss of several disturbing incidents.
According to Grant’s lawsuit, McMahon sexually abused her during his time as CEO. He also allegedly sex trafficked her to other men connected to the popular professional wrestling company.
Grant also alleged that McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during a threesome.
McMahon has since “vehemently and categorically denie[d] all allegations of wrongdoing” made in Grant’s complaint. He also resigned from WWE and WWE’s parent company, TKO, one day after Grant’s lawsuit was filed in January.