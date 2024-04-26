King Charles Is 'Really Very Unwell' and Funeral Plans Are Being 'Updated Regularly' After His Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: Report
King Charles’ funeral plans are reportedly being “updated regularly” after the monarch’s shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February, royal sources close to the palace spoke out regarding the startling situation.
According to one royal insider, King Charles remains “really very unwell” amid his cancer diagnosis.
“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” that source told Daily Beast on Thursday. “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
Additional royal sources confirmed that the monarch’s funeral plans – dubbed “Operation Menai Bridge” – were recently “dusted off” and are being “actively kept up to date” after the king’s cancer diagnosis.
“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date,” a former royal staffer explained to Daily Beast this week. “It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.”
Other royal sources claimed that the king’s funeral plans started receiving updates immediately after Queen Elizabeth’s death and subsequent funeral.
Operation Menai Bridge was reportedly created one day after Queen Elizabeth’s burial on September 8, 2022.
“Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge,” one senior royal official said on Thursday. “The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar.”
“It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job,” the senior royal official continued, “one taken very seriously, and understandably no one plans to get caught out.”
“Planning for the worst is what the military do,” another royal official explained. “You’ve got to remember the scale of this thing.”
“The whole thing goes from flash to bang in under two weeks which means every aspect of it needs to be meticulously planned in advance,” that royal official added. “Serious planning for Charles’ funeral began the day after they buried the queen.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ sudden cancer diagnosis in February.
King Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer during a visit to the London Clinic for a prostate procedure earlier this year.
Although the palace confirmed that the monarch was not diagnosed with prostate cancer, they have not disclosed exactly what form of cancer Charles was diagnosed with.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on February 5. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the royal officials continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”