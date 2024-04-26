'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Accused of Being Desperate for Fame and Fortune Following Divorce: Report

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's marriage to Theresa Nist was over long before he filed for divorce on April 12.

A bombshell report claimed the scandal-plagued 72-year-old — who allegedly cooked up a phony résumé as a restauranteur and claimed he'd been loveless since his wife Tori's death in 2017 — cynically clambered aboard the show in hopes of plumping his wallet.