Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > The Bachelor

'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Accused of Being Desperate for Fame and Fortune Following Divorce: Report

golden bachelor couple gerry turner theresa nist bickering prenup
Source: MEGA

Gerry Turner reportedly plotted to use 'Golden Bachelor' as an opportunity to get 'rich and famous.'

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's marriage to Theresa Nist was over long before he filed for divorce on April 12.

A bombshell report claimed the scandal-plagued 72-year-old — who allegedly cooked up a phony résumé as a restauranteur and claimed he'd been loveless since his wife Tori's death in 2017 — cynically clambered aboard the show in hopes of plumping his wallet.

Article continues below advertisement
golden bachelor gerry turner theresa nist divorce three month marriage
Source: @GerryTurner/Instagram

Turner and Nist exchanged vows in a televised ceremony in January.

"His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous," an insider snitched to The National Enquirer.

"He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show."

Article continues below advertisement
golden bachelor gerry turner theresa nist divorce three month marriage
Source: @GerryTurner/Instagram

Three months later, the couple split.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC's inaugural Golden Bachelor aired a heartwarming finale showing Turner choosing vulnerable widow Nist as his bride — only to see him back out of the marriage days before the wedding before finally going through with things.

"Theresa was warned not to marry Gerry because of his history of lies and fraud," a source revealed. "She really loved him, but she's been played for a fool."

Article continues below advertisement
golden bachelor couple gerry turner theresa nist bickering prenup pp
Source: ABC

Sources claimed Turner wanted to be 'rich and famous.'

MORE ON:
The Bachelor
Article continues below advertisement

The tipster noted, "She must have seen the writing on the wall when Gerry refused to move in with her" after their January nuptials.

The source said, "They were living separate lives, with Theresa in New Jersey and Gerry holed up at his Indiana lake house. Her head has to be spinning from all his deceit!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
golden bachelor gerry turner theresa nist divorce three month marriage
Source: @GerryTurner/Instagram

One spy claimed Turner plotted his 'villain' role and learned from the 'Vanderpump Rules' scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider claimed Turner is reveling in his new role as "villain" in the reality TV universe — and that he planned it this way!

"Gerry learned from the whole Vanderpump Rules scandal," the mole spilled. "That's when he set out to ride the same gravy train, and his reps are already pitching him as TV's newest bad boy!"

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Turner's divorce filing revealed the estranged couple signed an ironclad prenup. Turner filed for divorce after three months of marriage.

According to court documents, Turner cited the relationship's "irretrievable breakdown" as the reason for the split. The reality star additionally confirmed the prenup.

Article continues below advertisement

Because the Turner and Nist share no children together, meaning there won't be a custody war to fight, and the prenup firmly in the place, divorce proceedings are expected to be smooth sailing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.