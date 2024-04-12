Your tip
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist, Reveals Ironclad Prenup

Gerry Turner has filed for divorce.

Apr. 12 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

It's over! The first-ever Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner has filed for divorce from Theresa Nist hours after telling the world about their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 72-year-old officially pulled the plug on his three-month marriage on Friday, filing the divorce documents in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana.

Gerry cited the "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage as the reason behind the split.

Turner cited the relationship's "irretrievable breakdown" as the reason behind the split. He double-confirmed they signed an ironclad prenup before walking down the aisle in January. The "I dos" were famously documented in an extravagant wedding special of the Bachelor franchise.

Turner and Nist, 70, who fell in love on Season One of the show, share no children so custody won't be an issue, and with the prenup already in place, the divorce should be smooth sailing.

TMZ was the first to report on the divorce.

Turner and Nist revealed their separation only hours ago on Good Morning America.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and looked closely to our living situations,” he said on Friday as they announced their decision to “dissolve” their short-lived marriage.

“We just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner continued. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Turner told his soon-to-be ex-wife "I still love you” during the televised segment. The pair said they continue to consider each other "best friends" but they simply couldn't make the marriage work.

The pair exchanged vows in a televised ceremony in January.

Turner popped the question to Nist in Costa Rica during the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in November. While Turner and Nist share no children, they have kids from other marriages who witnessed the then-happy couple tie the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on ABC.

During the ceremony, Turner made some big commitments in his speech.

“I promise to make you feel comforted in difficult times, and abundantly joyful and great times,” he said in his vows to Nist.

“I promise in those dark Pillow Talk moments when silence deafens to share my innermost thoughts with you and to listen to yours tenderly and carefully because we have a trust that cannot be broken,” he added.

They fell in love during season one of 'The Golden Bachelor' spinoff.

However, it was reported months ago that there was already trouble in paradise for the reality TV couple, with their prenup allegedly being a big issue.

According to sources, Turner and Nist “bickered” about their prenup before exchanging vows.

"[Theresa] wants a prenup," one insider spilled in December. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now – unless the cameras are on."

"She wants to stick it out,” they added, “though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons.”

