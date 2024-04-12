'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorcing After Only Three Months of Marriage
Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced that they were divorcing this week after only three months of marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.
The pair shared the sudden news on Friday morning’s episode of Good Morning America.
“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and looked closely to our living situations,” Turner, 72, said before announcing that they decided to “dissolve” their marriage.
“We just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he continued. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
“I still love you,” Turner and Nist told each other on GMA on Friday morning despite their decision to split after only three months of marriage.
The pair also revealed that they did have a prenup, and they emphasized that they still consider themselves “best friends” who plan to stay in touch even after their marriage is dissolved.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Turned proposed to Nist in Costa Rica during the season finale of The Golden Bachelor. The episode aired back in November.
Turner and Nist then married during an ABC televised ceremony on January 4.
Turner’s two daughters, Angie and Jenny Turner, spoke during the pair’s wedding ceremony back in January. Nist’s daughter, Jen, also spoke during the ceremony.
“I promise to make you feel comforted in difficult times, and abundantly joyful and great times,” Turner said while reciting his vows to Nist at their wedding.
“I promise in those dark Pillow Talk moments when silence deafens to share my innermost thoughts with you and to listen to yours tenderly and carefully because we have a trust that cannot be broken,” he added.
“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy, and just stick with you throughout it all,” Nist shared during her vows.
But as RadarOnline.com reported, there already appeared to be trouble in paradise for the Golden Bachelor lovebirds even before their marriage in January.
According to insiders close to Turner and Nist, the former couple “bickered” about their prenuptial agreement before officially saying “I do” during the ABC televised ceremony.
"[Theresa] wants a prenup," one insider spilled in December. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now – unless the cameras are on."
"She wants to stick it out,” the source added, “though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons.”
Turner also faced backlash in November after a woman named “Carolyn” alleged that she and Turner secretly dated for a few years before his appearance on The Golden Bachelor.
Turner previously claimed that he did not date anyone between his wife’s passing in 2017 and meeting Nist on the show.
"I guess I would say this: I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you're in a relationship," Turner responded after the woman’s allegations.
Turner also recently announced that his and Nist’s “blended family” was set to appear on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. It is unclear if their episode will still air in light of Turner and Nist’s divorce.