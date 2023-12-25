'Golden Bachelor' Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist 'Bickering' Over Prenup Ahead of Televised Wedding Special: Report
Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's relationship with bride-to-be Theresa Nist has hit a rough patch as the wedding planning stress skyrockets, according to a sensational report.
Insiders claim that Nist's pals are telling her to "think twice" before walking down the aisle with Turner, but that isn't stopping the successful financial broker from forging ahead with plans for their televised Jan. 4 nuptials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Turner and Nist both said their ceremony will be a family affair, with her revealing they both have daughters "who are so involved."
Before they make it official, "[Theresa] wants a prenup," said a tipster close to the reality lovebirds, according to the National Enquirer. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him. They're bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on."
"She wants to stick it out, though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons," claimed the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to show reps for comment.
The report emerged weeks after Turner gave his response to The Hollywood Reporter's exposé about his alleged secret girlfriend following his claims that he hadn't dated since his wife's death in 2017.
The woman identified as "Carolyn" said she dated Turner for 10 months, and then lived with him for one year and nine months, claiming their romance blossomed soon after he was widowed.
She said they parted ways after he allegedly disinvited her to his high school reunion back in October 2019 over her weight gain.
In the story, it was also noted the dating series portrayed him as a retired restaurateur while he sold that drive-in business in 1985 and more recently worked as a handyman.
"I guess I would say this: I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you're in a relationship," he said in response, claiming his romance with Carolyn "really didn't" last a few years.
As for his professional background, Turner explained, "The business I owned was very much like the Cadillac Diner that Theresa and I went to on the very first date. I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business. And the comments about what I did later in life, I did those after I retired."
Turner continued, "I mean, jeez, I didn't work as a handyman for the money. I did it because I knew I was doing something good for people who needed help."